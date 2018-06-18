The Midway Point: A Check-Up

Tacoma took down Iowa with ease on Sunday, 12-3, in what was game No. 70 of the season. We have played exactly half of the 140-game schedule.

The Rainiers recent hot streak (they have won seven of the last eight games) has pushed the team’s record to 36-34 on the year. The team is on pace to finish 72-68, which is not typically enough to win the division title. A better second half will be required.

Fresno has been the division leader since early April, and the Astros Triple-A affiliate currently has a 6.5-game lead over Tacoma.

Both Tacoma and Fresno are affiliates of big winners in the majors. Usually this means fewer transactions, which helps keep stability in Triple-A and improves the minor league club. Furthermore, the Mariners and Astros will want to keep capable MLB depth players in Triple-A as the season wears on, in case injuries hit at the major league level.

Looking at Tacoma’s chances of catching up with Fresno in the second half, there are two big positives.

Tacoma’s home schedule is back-loaded in August for the stretch run. The team has played virtually an even number of home/away games as of right now (34 home, 36 road), and the club will spend much of the month of July on the road. But Tacoma is home down the stretch, including an 11-game homestand in late August.

The head-to-head games against Fresno also favor the Rainiers. Tacoma has eight games left against the Grizzlies, and all of them are at Cheney Stadium.

It’s going to be hard to make up a 6.5-game deficit, but there is more than enough time left in the season to do it. Couple the recent surge by the Rainiers with the Mariners winning ways, and we have a positive outlook at the midway point of the season.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers scored early and often on Sunday afternoon, coasting to a 12-3 win over the Iowa Cubs. The Rainiers had 12 hits scattered around the lineup, and they took advantage of seven walks and three Iowa errors. Tacoma’s bullpen pitched 5.1 shutout innings.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners announced a couple of roster moves today: they activated reliever Juan Nicasio and catcher Chris Herrmann from the disabled list, and optioned Rob Whalen and catcher David Freitas to Tacoma. Tacoma will have to make room on the roster when Freitas and Whalen report.

TODAY: Iowa (25-42) at Tacoma (36-34), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Kyle Ryan (0-1, 3.38) at LHP Ross Detwiler (0-1, 7.45)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has been successful in his last nine stolen base attempts… Zach Vincej has hit safely in all four games he has played in since coming off the disabled list, going 6-for-12… Mike Marjama is 6-for-13 over his last four games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa has lost four straight games and went 1-2 at Reno. The Cubs opened the season by losing 21 of the first 26 games, but have gone 20-21 since that dreadful start… David Bote saw his seven-game hitting streak end yesterday; he has hit four homers in his last ten games… Victor Caratini is 7-for-11 over his last three games… Iowa skipper Marty Pevey was named manager of the PCL All-Star team.

FAMILIAR FACES: Two Rainiers players from last year are currently with Iowa: infielder Mike Freeman and relief pitcher Shae Simmons. Jacob Hannemann spent September of last season in the big leagues with the Mariners.

Fresno 6, ROUND ROCK 1 – J.D. Davis had two hits and two RBI, and Rogelio Armenteros pitched five shutout innings. Fresno has won three straight and ten of the last 14 games.

NEW ORLEANS 3, Sacramento 0 – Dillon Peters tossed seven innings of a four-hit shutout for the Baby Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

RENO 8, Omaha 6 – the Aces scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and barely held on for the win. Socrates Brito had two hits and was named PCL Player of the Week.

ALBUQUERQUE 17, Nashville 12 – just another day in Albuquerque. Pat Valaika hit a triple and a grand slam, finishing with six RBI. Mike Tauchman and Jordan Patterson each scored four runs.

Memphis 8, EL PASO 6 – Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs, including one during the go-ahead rally in the eighth inning for Memphis.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5, Las Vegas 3 – the 51s finally had some decent pitching, but they lost anyway. Alex Verdugo doubled and homered for the Dodgers. Recap from Oklahoma City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Salt Lake 7 – the Sky Sox took a 7-2 lead into the ninth inning, gave up five runs, and then won in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off RBI single by Tyrone Taylor. Only in the Springs!

