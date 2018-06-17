Rainiers Win Again, Turn To New/Old Guy

Tacoma picked up another win on Saturday, this time a come-from-behind 5-4 takedown of the Iowa Cubs. That’s six wins in the last seven games for the Rainiers, who moved over the .500 mark for the season at 35-34.

Today the Rainiers are welcoming a familiar face back to the organization, having signed right-hander Bryan Evans. He starts this afternoon against the Iowa Cubs.

While this will only be the second start for Evans in Tacoma, he is well-known in the Mariners system. It seems that every time the organization finds itself needing a starting pitcher at the Double-A level, someone digs out Bryan’s phone number and gives him a call.

This is the third time that Evans has been signed by the Mariners. Twice they have rescued him from the independent Atlantic League, and this time they pulled him out of the Mexican League.

The bearded 31-year-old said yesterday that he was pitching for Bravos de Leon, located in the center of the country. He was 3-3 with a 4.82 ERA over 11 starts in the offense-oriented league.

Evans said he was actually at home in the ‘States when the Mariners called. The Mexican League is playing two shorter seasons with a break in between this year, and Evans went home for the break and was just getting ready to fly back to Leon when Seattle called.

He’s happy to be here, and he’ll certainly be motivated for today’s start.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: After trailing for seven-and-a-half innings, Tacoma scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat Iowa on Saturday evening, 5-4. Zach Vincej completed the rally by singling home the go-ahead run, and Shawn Armstrong nailed down the save.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to yesterday’s game pitcher Lindsey Caughel was activated from the disabled list, and Ariel Miranda was placed on the DL. Infielder/outfielder Logan Taylor was promoted from Double-A Arkansas. Today the Rainiers will officially add pitcher Bryan Evans to the roster and he will make the start.

TODAY: Iowa (25-41) at Tacoma (35-34), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Alec Mills (3-5, 3.76) at RHP Bryan Evans (-)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has been successful in his last nine stolen base attempts… Zach Vincej has hit safely in all three games he has played in since coming off the disabled list…

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa has lost three straight games and went 1-2 at Reno. The Cubs opened the season by losing 21 of the first 26 games, but have gone 20-20 since that dreadful start… David Bote has a seven-game hitting streak and he has hit four homers in his last nine games… Victor Caratini homered twice yesterday and is 7-for-9 over his last two games… Iowa skipper Marty Pevey was named manager of the PCL All-Star team.

FAMILIAR FACES: Two Rainiers players from last year are currently with Iowa: infielder Mike Freeman and relief pitcher Shae Simmons. Jacob Hannemann spent September of last season in the big leagues with the Mariners.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson will join me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

We have another Rainiers game story from The News Tribune, with notes at the end.

The Mariners won again, a classic 1-0 pitchers duel between a left-handed finesse pitcher and a knuckleballer. Seattle goes for a series win against the Red Sox today.

Seattle has signed first round draft pick Logan Gilbert .

. Ryan Divish answered questions in his Sunday mailbag.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 6, ROUND ROCK 1 – starter Trent Thornton had a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the eighth inning – the longest no-hitter attempt in the PCL so far this season. Story from MiLB.com.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Sacramento 3 – Baby Cakes ace Sandy Alcantara lasted seven innings, allowing two runs and earning the win. Eric Campbell drove in three runs. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 9, RENO 5 – the Storm Chasers struck for 19 hits, with Jack Lopez and Corey Toups hitting home runs.

EL PASO 13, Memphis 1 – Carlos Asuaje hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with five RBI. Story from a gleeful MiLB.com.

ALBUQUERQUE 10, Nashville 6 – the ‘Topes mashed 16 hits, including three home runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 8, Las Vegas 1 – the Dodgers are the latest team to take their cuts against the Vegas pitching staff, with third baseman Matt Beaty going 4-for-4.

Salt Lake 6, COLORADO SPRINGS 2 – Sherman Johnson had three hits and scored three runs for Salt Lake, which received a solid start from Luis Pena.

