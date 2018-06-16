Rainiers Take Down Storm Chasers, I-Cubs Next

The Rainiers won the Omaha series and continued their strong play, having now won five of the last six games. Now the Iowa Cubs come to town for a four-game series starting tonight at 5:05.

Tacoma will see if they can keep it going without manager Pat Listach, who is required by the Mariners to take a four-game vacation during the season (as are all Mariners minor league coaches and managers). Pat will miss this series against Iowa.

Rainiers hitting coach David Berg will fill in as manager. He has extensive managerial experience at the lower levels in the Marlins organization, including two seasons piloting Double-A Jacksonville.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Casey Lawrence tossed a gem and Mike Marjama launched a go-ahead three-run homer as the Rainiers beat Omaha on Friday night, 5-2. Lawrence pitched into the eighth inning and allowed just one earned run, while Marjama drove in four of Tacoma’s five runs. The Rainiers took two-of-three from Omaha and have won five of the last six overall.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to yesterday’s game pitcher Ljay Newsome was transferred back to Class-A Modesto, and outfielder Jansiel Rivera was sent to Everett (where he homered on opening night). Today the Mariners announced that reliever Mike Morin has been outrighted to Tacoma.

TODAY: Iowa (25-40) at Tacoma (34-34), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Chicago Cubs.

SEASONS SERIES: First meeting of the year is tonight.

PITCHERS: RHP Trevor Clifton (0-0, 4.50) at RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 4.28)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak, and he has been successful in his last nine stolen base attempts… Seth Mejias-Brean went hitless yesterday – just his second 0-fer in the month of June.

OPPONENT NEWS: Iowa has lost two straight games and went 1-2 at Reno. The Cubs opened the season by losing 21 of the first 26 games, but has gone 20-19 since that dreadful start… David Bote is their star; he comes into play with a six-game hitting streak and he has hit three homers in his last eight games… Victor Caratini is back down from Chicago; he’s always a dangerous hitter in the PCL… Iowa skipper Marty Pevey was named manager of the PCL All-Star team.

FAMILIAR FACES: Two Rainiers players from last year are currently with Iowa: infielder Mike Freeman and relief pitcher Shae Simmons.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Well look at this. For the first time since opening day, our local newspaper The News Tribune has a Rainiers story.

Iowa Cubs top prospect Adbert Alzolay is out for the rest of the season.

is out for the rest of the season. Denard Span had the go-ahead hit and Rob Whalen delivered four shutout innings as the Mariners pulled off a 7-6 comeback win against the Red Sox on Friday night.

had the go-ahead hit and delivered four shutout innings as the Mariners pulled off a 7-6 comeback win against the Red Sox on Friday night. The L.A. Times has an interesting story on former Rainiers pitcher Erik Goeddel‘s father David, who is a world renown biotech scientist.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 5, NEW ORLEANS 1 – young outfielder Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs for Fresno, which remains 6.5 games ahead of second place Tacoma in the Pac-North. Story from MiLB.com.

Sacramento 3, ROUND ROCK 1 – rehabilitating Giants starter Jeff Samardzija pitched three scoreless innings, and Matt Gage followed with 4.2 shutout of his own.

RENO 13, Iowa 5 – the Aces had 18 hits. Cesar Puello hit two doubles and a homer, driving in four runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 6, Salt Lake 1 – starter Manny Banuelos delivered six shutout innings of one-hit ball against his former team. Recap from OKC.

Memphis 6, ALBUQUERQUE 4 (10) – tied 4-4, Memphis scored twice in the top of the tenth inning with Rangel Ravelo singling home the go-ahead run, completing a three-game sweep. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 15, Las Vegas 2 – the Sky Sox hit four home runs. Jett Bandy, Dylan Moore, Tyrone Taylor, and Nate Orf each went deep. Puyallup native Tim Peterson is back in the Las Vegas bullpen after a successful first MLB call-up.

Nashville 8, EL PASO 6 (10) – Jorge Mateo led off the top of the tenth inning with a two-run homer. Ahhh, automatic runners.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 at 11:17 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.