Lookout, Rhubarb! It’s Rainiers vs. Stereotype In Series Final

Tacoma’s four-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Omaha on Thursday night, and now the Rainiers play the deciding final game of the three-game series tonight.

On the mound for the opponent is a classic minor league baseball stereotype: the wild pitcher with the blazing fastball.

Omaha’s Josh Staumont makes the start, and he put together one of the more incredible pitching lines you will see when he faced Tacoma last year: six innings pitched, just two hits, eight strikeouts… and seven walks. The Rainiers beat him, 1-0, with the only run of the game scoring on a wild pitch that hit the backstop on the fly.

After that performance last year I compared Staumont to Bull Durham character Nuke LaLush. Coincidentally, today is the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

(Personal to Rhubarb the Reindeer: please be careful out there tonight).

Staumont has major league stuff and the Royals organization has been trying to help him throw more strikes. They moved him to the bullpen to start the season, and in short bursts he was still walking people but not allowing hits.

Recently they moved Staumont back into the rotation and something has clicked for him. In his last 15.2 innings pitched he has walked only two batters, while striking out 15. For the season he has a nice 1.59 ERA, albeit with 20 walks in 34 innings.

In a direct contrast, Tacoma sends Casey Lawrence and his impeccable command to the mound tonight.

Who knows how this one will turn out? The only thing we know for sure is that there will be a fireworks show after the game.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s four-game win streak ended with a 5-3 loss to visiting Omaha. Danny Muno hit two doubles, helping the Rainiers build a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Omaha answered with three runs in the top of the sixth and had impressive bullpen work down the stretch to take the game.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to yesterday’s game the Mariners called up pitchers Rob Whalen and Nick Rumbelow, and optioned Dan Vogelbach to Tacoma. Reliever Mike Morin was designated for assignment. The Rainiers added pitcher Ljay Newsome from Class-A Modesto.

TODAY: Omaha (30-35) at Tacoma (33-34), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Kansas City Royals.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Josh Staumont (1-1, 1.59) at RHP Casey Lawrence (4-2, 2.62)

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a six-game hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games… Andrew Aplin and Ian Miller also have six-game hitting streaks.

OPPONENT NEWS: Omaha finished a strong homestand against El Paso and Albuquerque, winning both series while going 5-2 overall… Frank Schwindel has been hot, hitting five homers in his last ten games… outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has joined the club on a rehabilitation assignment as he prepares to come off the suspended list.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners pitcher Brandon Maurer is currently with Omaha, and he leads the team with five saves.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

