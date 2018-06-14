Rainiers Shoot For 5-Game Win Streak Tonight

Tacoma made it four straight wins with a 5-3 victory over Omaha in the opening game of the homestand on Wednesday night. The win brought Tacoma back up to .500 for the season (33-33), and matches the Rainiers longest winning streak of the year.

The Rainiers are going to have to overcome a classic Triple-A problem if they are to extend the winning streak to five. Scheduled starting pitcher Rob Whalen has been scratched (for unknown reasons at “press” time), and instead Tacoma will start Class-A Modesto pitcher Ljay Newsome who will be making his Triple-A debut.

Despite pitching at Low-A Clinton last year, Newsome was invited to major league spring training this year as a reward for winning the Mariners organization award for commanding the strike zone. He’s at it again in Modesto this year, having issued just five walks in 76.1 innings pitched. However, he’s allowed ten homers and has a 4.48 ERA in 13 starts.

This will be interesting to watch. The last time the Rainiers brought up a starter from Modesto to plug a hole, Darren McCaughan tossed 6.1 shutout innings against a loaded Salt Lake lineup.

One of the reasons the 21-year-old Newsome is getting the call this time is that it is his day to pitch for Modesto. He’s properly rested for tonight’s game and is ready to go.

No pressure, kid. Have fun!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma made it four straight victories and opened the homestand with a 5-3 win over Omaha. Ross Detwiler turned in a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings and leaving with a 3-2 lead. After Omaha tied the game on Jack Lopez‘s solo homer in the top of the eighth, the Rainiers scored two in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Danny Muno doubled and drove in two runs.

ROSTER MOVES: Several will be announced before the game tonight, including the activation of Ljay Newsome.

TODAY: Omaha (29-35) at Tacoma (33-33), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Kansas City Royals.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Heath Fillmyer (3-5, 5.87) at RHP Ljay Newsome (–)

It’s the Triple-A debut for Newsome, who is 4-3, 4.48 in 13 starts at Class-A Modesto this season.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a five-game hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games… Andrew Aplin and Ian Miller have five-game hitting streaks… rehabilitating Chris Herrmann has reached base in 19 straight PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Omaha finished a strong homestand against El Paso and Albuquerque, winning both series while going 5-2 overall… Frank Schwindel has been hot, hitting five homers in his last nine games… outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has joined the club on a rehabilitation assignment as he prepares to come off the suspended list soon.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners pitcher Brandon Maurer is currently with Omaha, and he leads the team with five saves.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Mitch Haniger walked off the Angels with a two-run homer, completing a three-game sweep for the Mariners which moved the team 20 games over .500. Yesterday I heard my first “of course they won” response when someone asked the outcome of the M’s game. It’s that kind of season!

walked off the Angels with a two-run homer, completing a three-game sweep for the Mariners which moved the team 20 games over .500. Yesterday I heard my first “of course they won” response when someone asked the outcome of the M’s game. It’s that kind of season! The Mariners have reportedly signed a teenage pitcher from Taiwan for a fairly large bonus.

The coaching staffs were named for the Triple-A All-Star Game coming up on July 11 on Columbus. Iowa’s Marty Pevey is the manager, Fresno’s Dyar Miller is the pitching coach, Round Rock’s Geno Petralli is the hitting coach, and Nashville’s Brad LaRosa is the trainer for the PCL. In a questionable move that hopefully is not a new rule, host Columbus is providing the entire IL All-Star coaching staff.

is the manager, Fresno’s is the pitching coach, Round Rock’s is the hitting coach, and Nashville’s is the trainer for the PCL. In a questionable move that hopefully is not a new rule, host Columbus is providing the entire IL All-Star coaching staff. There are a couple of fun stories from the fathers of MLB superstars in this ESPN article on when they knew their son was special.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS)

Fresno 9, NEW ORLEANS 2 – Tyler White and A.J. Reed each hit a three-run homer, and a man named Brock Dykxhoorn pitched 6.2 innings of two-hit ball, with nine strikeouts. Story from New Orleans.

Sacramento 7, ROUND ROCK 5 – both Gregor Blanco and Ronnie Freeman homered during a six-run second inning for the River Cats. Story from MiLB.com.

Iowa 8, RENO 7 – catcher Taylor Davis drove in three runs and ex-Rainiers infielder Mike Freeman had two hits and scored three times for the I-Cubs.

Salt Lake 4, OKLAHOMA CITY 3 – rehabilitating Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun led off the game with a homer, and the Bees scored in the ninth inning to win it. The Oklahoma City newspaper has a feature on Dodgers prospect Edwin Rios.

Memphis 11, ALBUQUERQUE 0 – talk about a blowout. Memphis hit five home runs and Dakota Hudson pitched eight shutout innings while becoming the PCL’s first eight-game winner. Tyler O’Neill hit two homers for the Redbirds, giving him 15 on the season. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 6, Las Vegas 2 – Brewers pitching prospect Corbin Burnes had a solid outing, lasting six innings and allowing two runs to get the win.

EL PASO 7, Nashville 6 – the Sounds scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie the game, 6-6 – only to see Allen Craig and the Chihuahuas walk ’em off with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Ramon Laureano had a big game for Nashville: 4-for-5, three doubles, two runs, two RBI.

