Long Run Of Home Games Starts Tonight – Can Rainiers Improve Home Results?

The Rainiers host Omaha tonight at Cheney Stadium in the opener of a seven-game homestand, and it is time for this club to figure out how to win at home.

Tacoma just posted another winning road trip, taking the final three games in Nashville. After a balky start on the road, Tacoma has won 14 of the last 22 away games and is 19-17 on the road this year.

However, the club is only 13-16 at Cheney Stadium, and 16 of the next 20 games are at home before the team spends most of July on the road.

At first glance, the home/road splits for the Rainiers this year don’t seem to be out of line. The only number that is surprising is that Tacoma’s pitching staff is allowing a much higher home run rate in home games than in road games – that’s kind of wonky.

The Rainiers have actually outscored their opponents in home games by a slight margin, 143-135. That’s supposed to put you a game or two over .500 instead of three games under.

Over the course of the next three weeks we’ll see if this team can start to bag some home wins.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The team was off yesterday to fly home from Nashville, where on Monday Tacoma had one of its best wins of the year. Tacoma overcame a 6-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth inning to win, 8-6. Garrett Kennedy had a big two-run triple, and Ian Miller‘s two-run double in the eighth gave the Rainiers the lead. Matt Tenuta had a stellar relief outing and earned his first Triple-A win.

ROSTER MOVES: Rainiers fans are going to have to wait to see Evan White. The M’s first round pick in 2017 was sent back to Class-A Modesto – in fact, he went 1-for-4 last night for them after flying all morning from Nashville to Sacramento, and then driving three-and-a-half hours south to Visalia. Infielder Zach Vincej will be activated from the disabled list today, and we may see catcher Chris Herrmann on a rehabilitation assignment tonight.

TODAY: Omaha (29-34) at Tacoma (32-33), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Kansas City Royals.

SEASONS SERIES: This is the first of three games the teams will play in 2018.

PITCHERS: RHP Trevor Oaks (3-3, 2.50) at LHP Ross Detwiler (0-1, 14.73)

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean went 7-for-15 with a homer and five RBI in the Nashville series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Andrew Aplin and Ian Miller have four-game hitting streaks… Gordon Beckham went 7-for-17 at Nashville.

OPPONENT NEWS: Omaha finished a strong homestand against El Paso and Albuquerque, winning both series while going 5-2 overall… Frank Schwindel has been hot, homering in three of the last five games, and he has five homers in his last eight games… Humberto Arteaga is 4-for-7 over his last two games, he also hasn’t drawn a walk since May 4 (120 at-bats).

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners pitcher Brandon Maurer is currently with Omaha, and he leads the team with five saves.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

The entire league was off for travel yesterday. Of note from Monday’s games: Omaha had Jeff Dziedzic on the mound and shut out Albuquerque, 2-0; and the Rainiers gained a game on first place Fresno because Oklahoma City got ’em in the tenth inning, 5-4.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 12:00 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.