Rainiers Escape With First Extra-Innings Win Under New Rules

It took three tries and over two months, but the Tacoma Rainiers finally won their first game with the new extra innings rules. And despite the big home field advantage created by the rules, the Rainiers did it as the visiting team.

After losing a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning at Nashville, we went to the tenth inning tied 2-2. The automatic runner was placed at second base to begin the tenth.

A one-out walk proceeded a two-run double by Gordon Beckham, who then scored on a sacrifice fly by Seth Mejias-Brean, and the Rainiers had a three-run tenth inning rally and a 5-2 lead.

Would three runs be enough with these new extra-inning rules?

In the bottom of the tenth, Nashville put its automatic runner at second base, and then the leadoff man blooped a single into left field.

“I was feeling pretty good about the three runs,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said after the game. “Then they hit a leadoff single, and they already have the tying run at the plate?”

Shawn Armstrong was able to get through it from there, although two runs did score and the final score was 5-4.

The victory gave Tacoma two straight wins, and suddenly the team has a 3-3 record on this seven-game road trip going into the final game of the journey tonight. Once again they somehow have a chance to post a winning record on the road trip. First pitch tonight is at 5:05 (Pacific).

Tuesday is a day off (we’re spending it flying home from Nashville) and there will be no blog update. The homestand begins on Wednesday, with Omaha coming to town, and we’ll have a fresh post for you early that afternoon.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Gordon Beckham’s two-run double keyed a three-run top of the tenth inning and Tacoma held on and won at Nashville, 5-4, as Tacoma won in extra innings for the first time this year. Seth Mejias-Brean had a huge two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth which gave Tacoma a 2-1 lead. Casey Lawrence had another strong start, giving up one run over six innings.

ROSTER MOVES: There were none on Sunday, and there may not be any today, either… the current group of 25 players is undefeated in two games!

TODAY: Tacoma (31-33) at Nashville (30-31), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 3.82) at RHP James Naile (5-5, 3.57)

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has gone 5-for-12 with a homer and five RBI in this series, and he had hit safely in nine of his last ten games… Andrew Aplin and Ian Miller have three-game hitting streaks.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresh off his first major league call-up, Nick Martini returns to a 13-game hitting streak. He has reached base in 44 straight games, which is the longest current streak in the minors (he set the NCAA record at 93 straight games while playing for Kansas State)… Sheldon Neuse has gone 7-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainier on the Nashville roster is lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who spent all of the 2017 season with Tacoma while 51 other pitchers shuffled around him.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Apparently feeling that all of these one-run wins aren’t close enough, yesterday the Mariners won a one-run game in which the final out was recorded by throwing out the tying runner at the plate.

Several PCL players (but no Rainiers) appear in this week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospect Hot Sheet.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 12, Oklahoma City 8 – here he comes: A.J. Reed hit two homers and drove in six runs, giving him 15 dingers on the year. He led all of minor league baseball in home runs last year. Story from MiLB.com.

SACRAMENTO 3, Colorado Springs 2 – Steven Duggar‘s fourth hit of the game was a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. His first three hits were all doubles. Despite stellar play recently, the Giants do not plan to call up Duggar soon.

MEMPHIS 6, Reno 0 – the Aces somehow got shut out on 11 hits. John Gant pitched the first seven scoreless innings for Memphis.

Albuquerque 8, OMAHA 6 – after falling behind 6-1 in five innings, Albuquerque scored seven unanswered runs, topped off by Tom Murphy‘s go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Recap from Omaha.

New Orleans 11, SALT LAKE 8 (10) – nice comeback win on the road for New Orleans, which had three hits apiece by Isaac Galloway and Scott Van Slyke. PCL home run leader Jabari Blash bashed a pair and he’s up to 18. Story from Salt Lake City.

Round Rock 10, LAS VEGAS 6 – another tough day for the Vegas pitchers. Scott Heineman went 3-for-5 with a homer and six RBI. Story from Vegas. Appropriately for the Mets affiliate, the Las Vegas players have had a crazy number of injuries.

El Paso at IOWA – rained out, they are trying to play two before a travel curfew starting at 9:30 AM local time today.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, June 11th, 2018 at 9:29 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.