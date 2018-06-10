A PCL Rarity: One Run Is Enough

We had a true rarity in the Pacific Coast League last night: a 1-0 game. The Rainiers were on the right side of it, ending a little three-game losing streak.

Rob Whalen started and pitched six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and two walks. Relying heavily on his sinker, Whalen retired the final 12 batters he faced.

He had thrown only 83 pitches after six innings, but the team wanted to get Ariel Miranda into the game for a couple of innings. Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Miranda is recovering from a torn fingernail on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

The plan is for Miranda to re-join the Rainiers rotation shortly, but they wanted him to have a short outing first to make sure his finger holds up.

Miranda pitched a perfect seventh inning, and then worked around a leadoff double to protect the 1-0 lead in the eighth.

Ryan Garton was brought in to close it out, and he struck out three batters while working around a one-out walk to seal the game and get his first save.

It’s good news for Garton if he is the Rainiers new closer. Each of the three pitchers who has served as the Rainiers closer this year is now in the big leagues (Erik Goeddel, Ryan Cook, and Mike Morin).

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers activated LHP Ariel Miranda and RHP Tucker Healy from the disabled list, added LHP Andrew McIver from Class-A Modesto and OF Jansiel Rivera from extended spring training. OF Jayson Werth and RHP Lindsey Caughel were placed on the disabled list. Werth re-aggravated the hamstring that was bothering him a couple of weeks ago.

TODAY: Tacoma (30-33) at Nashville (30-30), 4:15 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (4-2, 2.79) at LHP Eric Jokisch (1-7, 5.43)

Lawrence pitched a complete game shutout in his last start.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has hit safely in eight of his last nine games… Mike Marjama has a five-game hitting streak… Evan White is a career .500 hitter in Triple-A Baseball. He’s 4-for-8.

OPPONENT NEWS: Nashville’s season has been similar to Tacoma’s: they have spent the entire year swinging between three games over .500 and three games under .500… highly ranked prospects Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse have had disappointing first Triple-A seasons, so far… Neuse, however, may be heating up. He’s gone 6-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainier on the Nashville roster is lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who spent all of the 2017 season with Tacoma while 51 other pitchers shuffled around him.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:00 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Felix Hernandez had a rough outing and the Mariners lost in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

had a rough outing and the Mariners lost in Tampa Bay on Saturday. Ryan Divish did a Mariners Q&A with his Twitter followers. Apparently this is a new weekly event.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Oklahoma City 4, FRESNO 2 – Angelo Mora hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, and the Rainiers picked up a game in the standings. Story from MiLB.com.

Colorado Springs 7, SACRAMENTO 2 – rehabilitating ex-Rainiers first baseman Eric Thames went 3-for-4, homered, drove in three runs, and scored three runs.

Reno 8, MEMPHIS 5 – catcher Anthony Recker had a career day, hitting two home runs and driving in six to lead the Aces to victory.

OMAHA 2, Albuquerque 0 – Jake Kalish, Willie Peralta, and Kevin Lenik combined on a three-hit shutout for the Storm Chasers. Story from Omaha.

El Paso 4, IOWA 2 – former Rainiers lefty Dillon Overton is on a hot stretch for the Chihuahuas. He went seven innings allowing one earned run in this game.

SALT LAKE 6, New Orleans 3 – Taylor Ward had three hits, and Matt Thaiss homered and drove in four runs for the Bees. Story from SLC.

Round Rock 18, LAS VEGAS 7 – the Express had five homers among its 22 hits, and the Vegas pitching staff is really struggling to get outs. Story from Las Vegas.

