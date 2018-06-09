Pitcher’s Park? Whatever

Don’t believe everything you read, you guys.

I wrote here yesterday that Nashville was the best pitcher’s park in the PCL, and a place where fly balls go to die.

Then the game started. Nashville hit a grand slam in the second inning, Tacoma’s Seth Mejias-Brean homered in the ninth, and the two teams combined for 14 runs on 21 hits. Nashville won, 11-3.

It was like any other PCL game played on the west side of the league.

Really, though, it was a subpar pitching performance that did in the Rainiers and led to Nashville’s 11 runs.

Tacoma pitchers walked 12 Nashville batters. Four walks were dealt by position players pitching after it was a blowout (both Danny Muno and Andrew Aplin took the mound), but that leaves eight walks issued by real pitchers. Still too many.

Despite the final score, there were positives.

Evan White hit the first Triple-A pitch he saw for a double off the center field fence. He had two more hits – including another double – and finished the game 3-for-4. He also displayed the impressive defensive range at first base which has been written about.

Nick Rumbelow made his second appearance out of the Tacoma bullpen, and this one was much, much better – in fact, it was nearly immaculate. He struck out the side on ten pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning.

On the other side of the ledger, Jayson Werth left the game with an injury suffered while chasing an extra base hit in the second inning. We’ll find out more information from manager Pat Listach today.

Tacoma looks to end a three-game losing streak this evening at 5:05 (Pacific).

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Nashville hammered the Rainiers in the series opener on Friday night, 11-3. Tacoma walked the bases loaded before allowing a grand slam to Anthony Garcia in the second inning, effectively ending the game right there. Tacoma pitchers issued 12 walks in the contest – and for the first time this season, Tacoma hitters drew zero walks.

ROSTER MOVES: With the bullpen suddenly taxed, there will be moves today.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-33) at Nashville (30-29), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

SEASONS SERIES: Nashville leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (6-3, 4.91) at RHP Edwin Jackson (-)

It’s the Oakland A’s organization debut for Edwin Jackson, who had been pitching for Syracuse of the International League this season. If the A’s call up Jackson, it will be his 13th different Major League team, which would tie Octavio Dotel for the all-time record.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has hit safely in seven of his last eight games… Mike Marjama has a four-game hitting streak… John Andreoli is batting .300 (9-for-30) since being optioned to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Nashville’s season has been similar to Tacoma’s: they have spent the entire year swinging between three games over .500 and three games under .500… highly ranked prospects Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse have had disappointing first Triple-A seasons, so far… shortstop Franklin Barreto recently returned from a brief stint in Oakland; he’s another top prospect.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainier on the Nashville roster is lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who spent all of the 2017 season with Tacoma while 51 other pitchers shuffled around him.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

MiLB.com has a story on Evan White ‘s Triple-A debut.

‘s Triple-A debut. The Mariners played on Friday, which means it was another one-run win for the M’s.

Ryan Divish has a report on the latest Mariners injuries, players about to begin rehabilitation assignments, and an explanation of the temporary Evan White promotion.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 8, Oklahoma City 5 – both A.J. Reed and Derek Fisher homered during a five-run first inning for Fresno. Reed, who led the minors in homers last year, is up to 12 this season.

SACRAMENTO 4, Colorado Springs 1 – River Cats starter Casey Kelly shut down the Sky Sox for seven innings.

Reno 3, MEMPHIS 1 – trailing 1-0 going to the top of the eighth inning, Reno’s Christian Walker blasted a go-ahead three-run homer. Memphis starter Kevin Herget struck out ten over seven shutout innings.

OMAHA 16, Albuquerque 5 – a blowout in Omaha, with Frank Schwindel going 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored, and three RBI. Humberto Arteaga added a double, a homer, and four RBI. Story from Omaha.

El Paso 4, IOWA 3 – the Chihiuahuas scored all four runs in the top of the first inning and held on. Luis Urias posted the rare 0-for-0 with four walks line in the box score.

SALT LAKE 4, New Orleans 0 – starter Felix Pena and two relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout for the Bees – their first shutout of the season. Story from SLC.

ROUND ROCK 12, Las Vegas 5 – this was a close game for eight innings, with the Express scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead… and then add six more in the top of the ninth. Christian Lopes homered twice for Round Rock. Story from Vegas.

