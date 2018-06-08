Rainiers Hope To Re-Animate Bats In Hitter’s Graveyard

The Tacoma Rainiers bats were silenced the last two games in Memphis, and now the club needs to bring them to life in a ballpark where batted balls just die.

The road trip has moved on to Nashville’s First Tennessee Park, which has played as the most extreme pitcher’s park in the Pacific Coast League since opening in 2013. This ballpark really depresses home runs, and we’ll see deep fly balls that look like home runs just die on the warning track during this series.

So expect more low-scoring games – which the Rainiers have gotten used to the last three days in Memphis.

Tacoma pitched a shutout in the first game of the Memphis series, but then scored a total of just one run over the final two games. We’ll need a little more offense than that here in Nashville. Not a lot more, but definitely a little more.

It’s a four-game weekend wrap-around series here in Nashville.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers ran into highly regarded St. Louis Cardinals pitcher prospect Dakota Hudson and got shut out for just the second time this season, 6-0. Tacoma managed just three hits, all singles – and two were infield hits. Tacoma lost the series against the defending PCL champions, two games to one.

ROSTER MOVES: Infielder Adam Law was sent to Double-A Arkansas yesterday despite playing really well for Tacoma in his first Triple-A experience. Today the Mariners called up Dan Vogelbach and Mike Morin, and the Rainiers are adding 1B Evan White from Class-A Modesto. White was the Mariners first round draft pick last year.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-32) at Nashville (29-29), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

SEASONS SERIES: Tonight is the first of four games these teams will play against one another this season.

PITCHERS: LHP Ross Detwiler (0-0, 0.00) at RHP Chris Bassitt (2-3, 6.10)

Detwiler is making his first start for Tacoma, after starting six games in the independent Atlantic League.

HOT HITTERS: Kirk Nieuwenhuis has a four-game hitting streak… Seth Mejias-Brean saw his six-game hitting streak end last night.

OPPONENT NEWS: Nashville’s season has been similar to Tacoma’s: they have spent the entire year swinging between three games over .500 and three games under .500… highly ranked prospects Jorge Mateo and Sheldon Neuse have had disappointing first Triple-A seasons, so far… shortstop Franklin Barreto recently returned from a brief stint in Oakland; he’s another top prospect.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainier on the Nashville roster is lefty reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who spent all of the 2017 season with Tacoma while 51 other pitchers shuffled around him.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Mike Leake was dealing and the Mariners won in Tampa last night.

was dealing and the Mariners won in Tampa last night. The Seattle Times has a big feature on Mariners lead announcer Rick Rizzs .

. MiLB.com projects who the starting Triple-A All-Stars should be. However, no Rainiers make the cut.

For a funny and serious read, Grant Brisbee tackles the Mariners success.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 7, NASHVILLE 1 – Kevin Cron hit two homers and drove in four runs to support a string start from Jake Buchanan.

FRESNO 6, Colorado Springs 2 – Cy Sneed tossed six shutout innings and Tyler White homered.

Oklahoma City 10, SACRAMENTO 6 – the Dodgers had 16 hits, including four each by Travis Taijeron and Angel Mora.

LAS VEGAS 7, New Orleans 6 (10) – Vegas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, and Ty Kelly singled home the winning run in the tenth. Story from Vegas.

Albuquerque 3, IOWA 1 – Raimel Tapia‘s two-run single was the big hit for the ‘Topes.

OMAHA 6, El Paso 5 – Omaha took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning before things got wild. El Paso tallied three runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-4 lead, and Omaha won on a two-run walk-off single by Adalberto Mondesi. Story from Omaha.

SALT LAKE 8, Round Rock 3 – Jabari Blash hit his PCL-leading 16th home run for the Bees. Story from Salt Lake City.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 11:41 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.