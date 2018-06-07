Rubber Match In The Blues City

The Rainiers close out the three-game series in Memphis tonight at 5:05 (Pacific), and Tacoma has a chance to win the road series. Despite taking a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night, the team has gone 11-6 over its last 17 away games.

After tonight’s game the team will load up on a bus and drive three hours to Nashville, where a four-game series starts on Friday night.

The last two times the Rainiers made this particular bus trip, the team stopped half way in Jackson, TN to exchange players with the Double-A affiliate. That won’t be happening this time, since the Mariners no longer have Jackson as an affiliate – although the Double-A team is still in this part of the country, just a little bit west of Memphis in Little Rock, Arkansas. We’re not driving that way this time.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma grounded into four double plays, which is how they scored only one run despite getting seven hits and drawing six walks. The pitching was strong, with Christian Bergman taking the 2-1 loss allowing just two runs over six innings. Nick Rumbelow made his season debut, working a scoreless eighth with one walk and one hit allowed.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday there were… no roster moves? Really? Don’t worry; we’ll have at least one today.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-31) at Memphis (36-24), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: St. Louis Cardinals.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Lindsey Caughel (1-2, 7.88) at RHP Dakota Hudson (6-2, 2.69)

It’s another bullpen day for the Rainiers while we wait for Ariel Miranda‘s fingernail problem to clear up.

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first ten Triple-A games, hitting safely in eight of them… Seth Mejias-Brean has a six-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has nine RBI over his last seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Memphis has been in first place in the American Conference since the start of the season, and the Redbirds are 13-6 since May 19… starting pitching has been the team’s strength, and they like to steal bases… centerfielder Orlando Mercado and catchers Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizer are regarded as top prospects.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill is currently with Memphis, although he has already been called up by St. Louis twice this season and could get recalled at any moment. They were expected to have former Rainiers catcher Steven Baron, but he was designated for assignment in a series of roster moves on Wednesday and is currently in “baseball limbo.”

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners five-game win streak came to a halt in Houston with a 7-5 loss to the Astros on Wednesday night. A four-game series in Tampa Bay begins tonight.

Seattle selected thirty more players on the final day of the draft.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Colorado Springs 6, FRESNO 1 – Sky Sox leadoff man Kyle Wren went 1-for-3 with five RBI: a three-run homer and two sacrifice flies. That’s an unusual box score line.

Oklahoma City 9, SACRAMENTO 3 – Manny Banuelos struck out ten batters and earned the win for the Dodgers.

NASHVILLE 5, Reno 1 – starter James Naile delivered seven strong innings, while Jake Smolinski and Sheldon Neuse each had three hits for the Sounds.

IOWA 4, Albuquerque 3 – Victor Caratini drove in the winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the I-Cubs.

El Paso 3, OMAHA 2 – young second baseman Luis Urias snapped a 2-2 tie with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. Story from Omaha.

Round Rock 16, SALT LAKE 4 – the Express banged out 20 hits and scored in seven different innings. Five players had three hits for Round Rock. Story from SLC.

New Orleans 16, LAS VEGAS 4 – the Cakes also had 20 hits, in a similar game to the one above. A difference: New Orleans scored all 16 runs in the first four innings, including an eight-run fourth. Las Vegas starter Aaron Laffey retired after the game – story from Vegas. That’s the second time this season a Las Vegas starter has gotten bombed and retired after the game.

