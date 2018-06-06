Lawrence Shuts Out Memphis to Open Road Trip

If they were all like this, dear readers, everybody would want to be the Tacoma Rainiers radio broadcaster.

Dan Vogelbach hit a grand slam, Casey Lawrence tossed a magnificent 97-pitch complete game shutout, and it was all over in 2 hours, 18 minutes as the Rainiers opened the Tennessee road trip with a 5-0 win at Memphis.

It was the third career shutout for Lawrence, and his second in a Tacoma uniform. You may have attended his first one: an eight-hitter on July 3rd last year prior to the Fireworks Extravaganza.

The day was so good that the pregame press box meal was catered by the famous Rendezvous BBQ, located in a grungy alley half-a-block from the ballpark. For dessert there was a freezer full of ice cream sandwiches, which can pose a problem for someone such as myself.

The Rainiers odd – but welcome – road dominance continues. The club has gone 11-5 over the last 16 away games. Christian Bergman will try to keep it going tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Casey Lawrence pitched a complete game shutout and Dan Vogelbach launched a grand slam as the Rainiers opened the Tennessee Trip with a 5-0 win at Memphis. Lawrence worked a three-hitter, walked none, struck out six, and threw just 97 pitches. It was Tacoma’s first complete game of the season.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers activated RHP Nick Rumbelow from the disabled list, sent LHP Anthony McIver and catcher Manny Pazos to Class-A Modesto, and added catcher Garrett Kennedy from Modesto.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-30) at Memphis (35-24), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: St. Louis Cardinals.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (4-3, 3.90) at RHP Daniel Poncedeleon (4-2, 2.48)

Poncedeleon survived a frightening head injury last year and has returned to lead the PCL in strikeouts. He also ranks third in most walks issued, so…

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first nine Triple-A games, hitting safely in eight of them… John Andreoli is 8-for-22 with four RBI during a six-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has nine RBI over his last six games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Memphis has been in first place in the American Conference since the start of the season, and the Redbirds are 12-6 since May 19… starting pitching has been the team’s strength, and they like to steal bases… centerfielder Orlando Mercado and catchers Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizer are regarded as top prospects.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill is currently with Memphis, although he has already been called up by St. Louis twice this season and could get recalled at any moment. They were expected to have former Rainiers catcher Steven Baron, but he was designated for assignment in a series of roster moves yesterday and is currently in “baseball limbo.”

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Even the guys at MiLB.com got excited and wrote a story about Casey Lawrence ‘s shutout. This is a good report with lots of details and reaction from Lawrence.

‘s shutout. This is a good report with lots of details and reaction from Lawrence. The Mariners opened the tough part of their schedule by bashing Houston, 7-1. That’s 14 wins in the last 17 games.

Ryan Divish went the extra mile on this one, listing Mariners draft picks from the 3rd through 10th rounds with multiple scouting reports. For a unique story, check out sixth rounder Joey O’Brien.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 1, Colorado Springs 0 – Jon Kemmer‘s walk-off single scored the only run of the game. Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the seventh for the ‘Springs, and sleep apnea survivor Josh James struck out 13 over seven innings for Fresno. Story from MiLB.com.

SACRAMENTO 7, Oklahoma City 4 – River Cats starter Daniel Camarena tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, and Oklahoma City’s bullpen managed to issue seven walks in two innings.

Reno 4, NASHVILLE 3 – Aces starter Alex Young tossed six innings allowing one run, and Jimmie Sherfy nailed down his tenth save.

OMAHA 6, El Paso 5 – Ryan O’Hearn hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Story from Omaha.

Albuquerque 5, IOWA 1 – top prospect Garrett Hampson went 3-for-3 and scored twice to support a strong start by veteran lefty Brett Oberholtzer.

Round Rock 10, SALT LAKE 5 – the Express banged out 17 hits, and Hunter Cole hit two home runs in his Triple-A debut. Story from MiLB.com.

LAS VEGAS 11, New Orleans 10 – after building a 10-1 lead in the first four innings, Las Vegas barely held on for victory. Story from Las Vegas.

