Tennessee Road Trip Starts Tonight

The Tacoma Rainiers biennial road trip to Memphis and Nashville begins tonight, with a 5:05 (Pacific) game against the defending PCL Champions.

Technically the trip started yesterday, as the Rainiers used the off day in the schedule to fly out here. The club left SeaTac in the mid-afternoon, had a brief layover in Chicago, and arrived in Memphis shortly after midnight local time.

This road trip is one of the fun ones, in my mind at least. Both ballparks are fantastic and lean towards low scoring games, which is a nice change from our side of the PCL. Memphis has the great food, and both ballparks are located in a lively part of town.

The first leg could be tough on the field. Memphis won the Pacific Coast League championship last season, and the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate is once again sitting in first place in the American-South Division standings. The Cardinals system is always strong, and in recent years their Triple-A affiliate’s roster has been mostly composed of home-grown players.

The second leg of the trip – this weekend in Nashville – is an AL West battle. The Oakland A’s still have their geographically challenged affiliation with Nashville, which makes it so that the Rainiers face them in just four games per season. Personally, I like seeing the other AL West affiliates a lot, so we can see the players they have coming up. Tacoma faces the Triple-A affiliates of the Angels and the Astros 16 times a season; the A’s and Rangers just four games each.

Recently Tacoma has been a very good team on the road, winning ten of the last 15 away games. Hopefully that will continue down here in the South.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers finished the homestand with a 2-1 loss to Salt Lake. New pitchers Ross Detwiler and Tyler Higgins made their Tacoma debuts with scoreless relief, but Tacoma managed just one run on eight hits. Salt Lake won the series, 4-1, and looked like the first place team that they are.

ROSTER MOVES: Nothing yet, but I’m sure there will be something before first pitch. The Mariners have been adding all kinds of MLB-experienced pitching depth recently.

TODAY: Tacoma (28-30) at Memphis (35-23), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: St. Louis Cardinals.

SEASONS SERIES: This is the first of three games the team will play this season.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (3-2, 3.64) at RHP John Gant (4-0, 2.40)

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first eight Triple-A games, hitting safely in seven of them… John Andreoli is 6-for-18 with four RBI during a five-game hitting streak… Gordon Beckham returned to the Rainiers and had a hit on Sunday.

OPPONENT NEWS: Memphis has been in first place in the American Conference since the start of the season, and the Redbirds are 12-5 since May 19. They did, however, just drop three-of-five games on a road trip to New Orleans… starting pitching has been the team’s strength, and they like to steal bases… Rangel Ravelo has a four-game hitting streak… Tyler O’Neill had three hits in his last game… centerfielder Orlando Mercado and catcher Andrew Knizer are regarded as top prospects.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill is currently with Memphis, although he has already been called up by St. Louis twice this season and could get recalled at any moment.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 (Pacific) on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL:

The entire league was off for travel yesterday. On Monday Memphis lost to Sandy Alcantara and New Orleans, 4-3, despite three hits by Tyler O’Neill. We should note that there was a rare shutout in El Paso, with Dillon Overton tossing a gem in a 5-0 win over visiting Sacramento.

