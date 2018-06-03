Rainiers Hope To Salvage Homestand With Sunday Win

Last game of the homestand today, and the Rainiers won’t be back in town until June 13. The biennial Tennessee road trip is this coming week, with “off days” for travel on each end of it.

Tacoma needs a win today to salvage this series against a very impressive Salt Lake team. Let’s see if they can get it.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Not a banner day for the Rainiers in a 5-2 loss to Salt Lake, despite some decent pitching on a bullpen day. Holding Salt Lake’s No. 1-ranked offense to five runs gives you a chance to win, but Tacoma’s only runs came on Adam Law‘s first Triple-A home run. The Rainiers were fingered for batting out-of-order in the fifth inning, due to a paperwork mishap with lineup cards (which I guess is almost always the case when this happens).

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added outfielder Andrew Aplin from Double-A Arkansas, left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler from York of the independent Atlantic League, and right-handed pitcher Tyler Higgins from New Britain of the Atlantic League. Outfielder Jansiel Rivera was sent to extended spring training, pitcher Darren McCaughan was sent back to Class-A Modesto (I’m sure we’ll see him again someday), and shortstop Zach Vincej was placed on the disabled list (hamstring).

TODAY: Salt Lake (34-23) at Tacoma (28-29), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: LHP John Lamb (1-0, 3.83) at RHP Rob Whalen (6-2, 5.02)

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first seven Triple-A games… John Andreoli is 5-for-14 with four RBI in this series… Dan Vogelbach is 7-for-15 with five RBI over the last three games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake leads the PCL in batting average, home runs, and runs scored… Jabari Blash leads the PCL with 15 home runs… David Fletcher has a seven-game hitting streak; he leads the league with 24 doubles, and his 76 hits is third in Minor League Baseball… Jose Miguel Fernandez has homered three times in this series… Rymer Liriano has hit six homers in his last 13 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees have three ex-Rainiers on the club: outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Dustin Ackley, and pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson will join me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Marco Gonzales tossed another gem, the Mariners beat Tampa, and lookee here the M’s are in first place on June 3rd.

tossed another gem, the Mariners beat Tampa, and lookee here the M’s are in first place on June 3rd. The Mariners bullpen is a bunch of weirdos, which is the way it should be.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 5, ALBUQUERQUE 2 – Tyler White hit a pair of solo home runs to support a strong start by Trent Thornton. PCL batting leader Mike Tauchman went 3-for-4 and drove in both runs for Albuquerque, bumping his average to .385. The story from Albuquerque is more of a draft day article on Jeff Hoffman.

Sacramento 8, EL PASO 4 – down 4-3 going to the ninth, the River Cats scored five runs and took the game. Steven Duggar has the go-ahead hit.

Las Vegas 5, RENO 4 – rehabilitating Todd Frazier had two hits and two RBI, and Zach Borenstein homered against his former team.

Memphis 6, NEW ORLEANS 5 (10) – Max Schrock drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth. In related news, I’m looking forward to saying “Schrock” on the radio when the Rainiers go to Memphis on Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS 14, Iowa 11 – twenty-five runs, thirty hits… Kyle Wren‘s go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning put an end to this ridiculous game.

ROUND ROCK 6, Nashville 5 – good thing the Rainiers don’t play Round Rock in the first cross-conference series, because Tommy Joseph hit another bomb and he has homered in five of the last seven games. Yovani Gallardo allowed one run in seven innings for the Express.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Omaha 2 – Tim Locastro homered in the eighth inning to help the Dodgers nab the win. The Oklahoma City paper has a story on Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson. Also, a brief game recap.

