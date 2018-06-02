Rainiers Saved By Youth

Friday night should have been billed as “Expect The Unexpected Night” by the Tacoma Rainiers promotional staff.

With scheduled starting pitcher Roenis Elias called up to Seattle (he got the win in extra innings), Tacoma was left without anyone to pitch the game.

So the Mariners flew Darren McCaughan up from Class-A Modesto to make the fill-in start against Salt Lake.

Darren McCaughan is:

22 years old

in his first full professional season

was in college one year ago, pitching for Long Beach State in an NCAA Regional while wondering which team was going to draft him

facing the best hitting team in the PCL

The odds were not in Tacoma’s favor.

But the kid saved us. Working off an 86-88 mph fastball that had a lot of movement, McCaughan hit the edges of the strike zone all night and pitched 6.1 scoreless innings and earned the win in his Triple-A debut. Tacoma won the game, 4-1.

The very first batter of the game – David Fletcher – roped a deep double to left-center and it looked like we might have trouble right away. McCaughan shook it off and retired the next 11 batters in a row (and 16 of 17).

McCaughan (pronounced mc-CACK-en) showed a lot of composure on the mound, and he aggressively came right after hitters. It was a lot of fun to watch.

The performance was reminiscent of the Nathan Bannister Game last May. Bannister is now a regular in the starting rotation for Double-A Arkansas.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Spot-starter Darren McCaughan exceeded all expectations, delivering 6.1 scoreless innings as the Rainiers defeated Salt Lake on Friday night, 4-1. Tacoma was one out away from becoming the first team to shut out Salt Lake all season. Mike Marjama drove in three runs with a pair of key two-out hits.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers placed reliever Tucker Healy on the disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday. There will be moves today – one of which will be the addition of outfielder Andrew Aplin, who was on the Double-A Arkansas disabled list.

TODAY: Salt Lake (33-23) at Tacoma (28-28), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Felix Pena (0-2, 4.94) at RHP Lindsey Caughel (1-1, 8.57)

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first six Triple-A games… Jansiel Rivera has gone 5-for-9 in his first two Triple-A games… John Andreoli is 4-for-10 with four RBI in this series… Dan Vogelbach is 6-for-12 with five RBI over the last three games… in his last seven games Jayson Werth is batting .318 (7-for-22) with six walks and ten RBI.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake leads the PCL in batting average, home runs, and runs scored… Jabari Blash leads the PCL with 15 home runs… David Fletcher has a six-game hitting streak; he leads the league with 23 doubles, and his 75 hits is second in Minor League Baseball… Jose Miguel Fernandez has homered twice in this series… Rymer Liriano has hit six homers in his last 12 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees have three ex-Rainiers on the club: outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Dustin Ackley, and pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Mitch Haniger homered in the 13th inning and Seattle beat Tampa on Friday night, moving 13 games over .500 and tying the season-high.

homered in the 13th inning and Seattle beat Tampa on Friday night, moving 13 games over .500 and tying the season-high. Returning from a suspension at Double-A Arkansas, outfielder Eric Filia went 5-for-5 last night.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 10, ALBUQUERQUE 3 – how come our rehabbers never do anything like this? Rehabilitating Astro Derek Fisher went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle, sending cycle-crazy MiLB.com into a frenzy.

Sacramento 8, EL PASO 1 – Ryder Jones launched a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and Sacramento coasted.

Las Vegas 2, RENO 1 – after watching Reno score 20 runs on Thursday, former Rainiers pitcher Cody Martin calmly pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight for Las Vegas.

COLORADO SPRINGS 10, Iowa 3 – the Sky Sox blasted four home runs, with Andres Blanco driving in three runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 8, Omaha 7 – Oklahoma City’s two Kyles – Garlick, Farmer – took a break from toiling in the fields to collect three hits apiece. Look for their entry in the Gilroy Garlic Festival later this summer. Story from Oklahoma City, and an additional article on Tim Locastro.

ROUND ROCK 6, Nashville 5 – hot hitting Tommy Joseph went deep again for the Express, his 12th of the year.

NEW ORLEANS 6, Memphis 3 – Trevor Richards tossed six strong innings and the difficult-to-spell Magneuris Sierra homered and scored three runs.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 at 11:13 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.