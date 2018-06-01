Rainiers Look To Rebound For Big Weekend

Off the field, it’s looking like a banner weekend for Tacoma Rainiers baseball. We should have some nice crowds at Cheney Stadium this weekend, with fireworks after the game tonight, sunny weather for the 5:00 game on Saturday, and then the Sunday day game to wrap up the homestand.

On the field, the Rainiers are looking to shake off a losing streak.

The depleted Rainiers roster took another hit today, with scheduled starting pitcher Roenis Elias called up to pitch in the Mariners bullpen, taking the place of Marc Rzepczynski. The M’s have moved up RHP Darren McCaughan from Class-A Modesto to make his Triple-A debut as the Rainiers starter tonight.

Tacoma is already scheduled to have a ‘bullpen day’ on Saturday, due to the lingering finger injury that Ariel Miranda is dealing with.

‘Bullpen days’ aren’t something the Rainiers can really deal with right now, as the ‘pen is dealing with its own injury-related issues. It looks like the Mariners need to sign several pitchers with Triple-A experience – don’t be surprised if they bring in some arms from the independent leagues.

The offense managed to put eight runs on the scoreboard last night, which sounds like a big night – except that Tacoma is facing the most productive lineup in Minor League Baseball, and the Rainiers missed multiple opportunities to add to its run total.

Tacoma failed to score a runner from third base with less than two outs in four different innings last night. Included the bottom of the tenth inning, with the score tied, when Tacoma loaded the bases with no outs and the 2-3-4 hitters in the lineup coming up. The Rainiers did not score and lost in the 11th inning.

On top of the weakened pitching staff and lack of situational hitting, the Rainiers did something I don’t think I have ever seen before in a Triple-A game: they committed three errors on one play.

With a runner at first, Salt Lake’s batter hits a single to center field. The CF overruns the ball for error #1. He goes back and gets it, throws it to the cutoff man (the second baseman), who tried to throw out the runner at home plate – and throws it over the catcher’s head, allowing the batter to go to third for error #2. The pitcher is backing up home plate, as he should, he gets the ball and makes a throw to third… and fires it into left field for error #3, allowing the batter to score.

Despite that play, the Rainiers still had a chance to win the game. Hopefully Thursday was rock bottom, and the Rainiers will start to get things turned around tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers lost in frustrating fashion on Thursday, dropping a 10-8 game in 11 innings to Salt Lake. The Rainiers have lost four in a row and dipped below the .500 mark for the season.

ROSTER MOVES: Before Thursday’s game the Rainiers placed LHP Dario Alvarez on the disabled list, and added LHP Anthony McIver from Class-A Modesto. Today LHP Roenis Elias was called up to Seattle, and RHP Darren McCaughan comes up from Modesto.

TODAY: Salt Lake (33-22) at Tacoma (27-28), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Jose Suarez (0-0, 2.25) at RHP Darren McCaughan (–)

McCaughan has been Class-A Modesto’s ace, posting a 2.04 ERA in ten starts (with only a 3-4 record to show for it; the Modesto club has not been winning much). In 57.1 innings he struck out 51 and walked nine. McCaughan was the Mariners 12th round draft pick just one year ago out of Long Beach State.

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has reached base safely in each of his first five Triple-A games… Jansiel Rivera has gone 5-for-9 in his first two Triple-A games… John Andreoli is 3-for-7 with four RBI in this series… Dan Vogelbach has five hits and five RBI over the last two games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake leads the PCL in batting average, home runs, and runs scored… Jabari Blash had his streak of reaching base via hit or walk in 29 straight games end last night; he leads the PCL with 15 home runs… David Fletcher leads the league with 22 doubles, and his 73 hits is second in Minor League Baseball… Jose Miguel Fernandez has homered in the last two games… Rymer Liriano has hit six homers in his last 11 games… Dustin Ackley has reached base in 15 straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees have three ex-Rainiers on the club: outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Dustin Ackley, and pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners finally had an easy win on Thursday night, ending their little two-game losing streak and moving 12 games over .500.

Dee Gordon was activated, and the Mariners optioned Gordon Beckham to Triple-A… but because of his major league time, Beckham can refuse and become a free agent if he chooses. We’ll have to wait and see what he decides.

was activated, and the Mariners optioned to Triple-A… but because of his major league time, Beckham can refuse and become a free agent if he chooses. We’ll have to wait and see what he decides. Interesting story on former Rainiers pitcher Cha-Seung Baek, who is spending some time working with pitchers in his native South Korea despite citizenship problems.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

ALBUQUERQUE 5, Fresno 4 – down 4-2 in the eighth, Stephen Cardullo and Mike Tauchman hit back-to-back homers to propel the Isotopes to victory.

Sacramento 7, EL PASO 3 – Conner Menez tossed seven shutout innings of one-hit ball and Steven Duggar had four extra-base hits for Sacramento. Story from MiLB.com.

RENO 20, Las Vegas 3 – yikes. The Aces scored multiple runs in six different innings. Cesar Puello scored five runs and drove in three, while Kevin Cron had six RBI. The final six runs were scored off position players. Story from MiLB.com.

Iowa 9, COLORADO SPRINGS 2 – Iowa scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a close game. Ex-Rainiers Mike Freeman had two hits and scored two runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 9, Omaha 6 – Kyle Farmer homered and Henry Ramos drove in three runs for the Dodgers. Story from OKC.

Nashville 8, ROUND ROCK 6 – Jake Smolinski homered twice and drove in three runs for the Sounds.

NEW ORLEANS 10, Memphis 3 – a rare poor pitching night for Memphis, as the Baby Cakes smoked three home runs. Story from New Orleans.

