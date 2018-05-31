Salt Lake Takes Series Opener As Injuries Hit Tacoma’s Bullpen

The Rainiers lost the opener of the homestand on Wednesday night, falling to Salt Lake 7-6 despite a strong comeback attempt in the eighth and ninth innings.

After surging to a season-best three games over the .500 mark and pulling within two games of first place, the Rainiers have taken a step back. The team has lost three in a row to settle back to 27-27 on the year. The Rainiers now trail first place Fresno by five games.

Injuries have started to hit the Tacoma bullpen. The Rainiers have lost a reliever to a mid-game injury in each of the last two games, and now the club is short in the bullpen.

On Tuesday in Las Vegas left-hander Dario Alvarez left the game mid-batter after throwing three pitches, with tightness in his lat area.

Yesterday right-hander Tucker Healy was struck in the knee by a line drive and had to be helped off the field by trainer Tom Newberg.

Neither player was immediately placed on the seven-day disabled list, but that seems imminent. Look for the Rainiers to add at least one relief pitcher from elsewhere in the organization prior to tonight’s game.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers fought valiantly in a ninth inning comeback bid, but ultimately fell short in a 7-6 series-opening loss to Salt Lake on Wednesday night. John Andreoli had two hits and two walks, and Zach Vincej had two hits with a pair of RBI.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday both John Andreoli and Zach Vincej joined the active roster, catcher David Freitas was recalled by Seattle, infielder Cesar Izturis Jr. was sent to extended spring training, catcher Manny Pazos joined Tacoma from extended, and outfielder Cameron Perkins was placed on the disabled list.

TODAY: Salt Lake (32-22) at Tacoma (27-27), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Osmer Morales (3-2, 5.80) at RHP Christian Bergman (4-3, 3.57)

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has hit safely in each of his first four Triple-A games… Jansiel Rivera has gone 5-for-9 in his first two Triple-A games… Zach Vincej is 7-for-17 with four extra-base hits in his last five games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake leads the PCL in batting average, home runs, and runs scored – but the Bees have played 45 of 54 games in hitter’s parks, including eight each at Albuquerque and at El Paso… Jabari Blash has reached base via hit or walk in 29 straight games, and he leads the PCL with 15 home runs… David Fletcher leads the league with 22 doubles, and his 73 hits is second in Minor League Baseball… Jose Miguel Fernandez is fifth in the PCL with a .358 batting average.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees have three ex-Rainiers on the club: outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Dustin Ackley, and pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 12, ALBUQUERQUE 11 (11) – a wild extra innings game, with each team scoring three runs in the tenth inning before Fresno’s lone run in the top of the 11th stood up. Albuquerque catcher Jan Vazquez hit a leadoff two-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning. Story from Albuquerque.

EL PASO 4, Sacramento 3 – shortstop Javy Guerra is pulling out of his long slump. He had two hits, including the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

RENO 8, Las Vegas 5 – Reno hit five homers to Las Vegas’s zero, and all five of Reno’s tater came off Las Vegas starter Aaron Laffey.

COLORADO SPRINGS 13, Iowa 3 – a six-run fifth inning opened up a close game for the Sky Sox, who had six players collect multiple hits.

Omaha 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 5 – shortstop prospect Adalberto Mondesi is finding his groove after missing most of the season to date with an injury; he had two hits including a homer.

ROUND ROCK 8, Nashville 1 – Tommy Joseph is pushing his way onto the home run leaderboard, launching No. 11 for the Express.

Memphis 3, NEW ORLEANS 2 – Redbirds starter Daniel Poncedeleon struck out eight over six innings, allowing one run. Tyler O’Neill was optioned back to Memphis today. Story from New Orleans.

