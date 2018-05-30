It’s Bee Season At Cheney

The Rainiers open a five-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees tonight, with first pitch set for 7:05.

This is the first game of the year between the Mariners and Angels affiliates, which will play each other 16 times this season.

Salt Lake comes into town sitting in first place in the Pacific-South division, and the team leads the league in most hitting categories. But the Bees have played all but eight of their games this season in high-elevation ballparks.

The Rainiers won their road trip to Las Vegas, but ultimately it was something of a disappointment. Tacoma won the first three games of the five-game series and had a chance to really wipe out the 51s – only to see Las Vegas win the final two games.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers played arguably their ugliest game of the 2018 season on Tuesday in Las Vegas, and still only lost by one run, 4-3. Tacoma made three errors, hit two batters with pitches, committed two passed balls, had a runner get picked off, and even mixed in a balk. Rob Whalen pitched pretty well, allowing two earned runs in six innings, and newcomers Adam Law and Jansiel Rivera had multiple hits.

ROSTER MOVES: There will be some moves before today’s game. Notably, John Andreoli and Zach Vincej are expected to return to the active roster.

TODAY: Salt Lake (31-22) at Tacoma (27-26), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Tonight’s game if the first of 16 between the teams.

PITCHERS: RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0, 7.71) at RHP Casey Lawrence (3-1, 2.63)

HOT HITTERS: Adam Law has had multiple hits in each of his first three Triple-A games… Jansiel Rivera has gone 5-for-9 in his first two Triple-A games… Jayson Werth was 4-for-8 with five walks and five RBI at Las Vegas; eight of his last nine hits have gone for extra bases.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake leads the PCL in batting average, home runs, and runs scored – but the Bees have played 45 of 53 games in hitter’s parks, including eight each at Albuquerque and at El Paso… Jabari Blash has reached base via hit or walk in 28 straight games… David Fletcher leads the league with 22 doubles, he’s tied with teammate Jose Miguel Fernandez for fifth in the PCL with a .351 batting average… Juan Graterol has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees have three ex-Rainiers on the club: outfielder Jabari Blash, infielder Dustin Ackley, and pitcher Dylan Unsworth.

Here’s the Rainiers game story from the Las Vegas newspaper.

The Mariners didn’t pitch well and actually lost a baseball game on Tuesday night.

Despite being against the strategy in general, the Mariners lead the American League in sacrifice bunts. Manager Scott Servais explains why.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 2, El Paso 1 – new starter Josh James tossed a gem for Fresno, allowing one run over seven innings with nine strikeouts. Tacoma is back to four games out of first.

SALT LAKE 5, Reno 3 – old pal Dustin Ackley snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Story from Salt Lake City.

SACRAMENTO 8, Albuquerque 1 – the River Cats had 16 hits, including 4-for-5 performances by Ryder Jones and Myles Schroder.

MEMPHIS 3, Colorado Springs 2 – starter Kevin Herget earned the win for Memphis, going six innings and giving up two runs.

New Orleans 5, IOWA 1 – Marlins pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara turned in another one, lasting seven inning and allowing one run. Cito Culver hit a three-run homer. The Cubs top prospect was injured in the game; Iowa visits Tacoma in two-and-a-half weeks.

Oklahoma City at NASHVILLE and Round Rock at OMAHA – both rained out.

