Last Day In Vegas – Noon Start

We have a getaway-day afternoon game today in Las Vegas, with the first pitch at 12:05.

Tune in early for the pregame interview with Las Vegas 51s president Don Logan, who talks about the new ballpark currently under construction and the upcoming team name change.

The Rainiers have won three of the first four games here in Vegas. A 4-1 road trip sure would be impressive.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: After getting beat down by Tacoma in the first three games of the five-game series, Las Vegas had its day on Monday night. The 51s hit three homers among 12 hits and took down the Rainiers, 10-2. Adam Law had two hits and scored a run for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added left-handed reliever Matt Tenuta from Double-A Arkansas, and sent catcher Manuel Pazos back to extended spring training. No moves are anticipated today.

TODAY: Tacoma (27-25) at Las Vegas (21-31), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (6-2, 5.24) at RHP Drew Gagnon (0-2, 6.22)

Whalen is in a three-way tie for the league lead in wins.

HOT HITTERS: Cameron Perkins has gone 8-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak, but he injured his finger on Friday and is day-to-day… Zach Vincej is 5-for-13 with two homers and five RBI in his last four games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in his last 12 PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Las Vegas today… Matt den Dekker has been a problem for Tacoma, going 15-for-33 with two homers against Tacoma pitching this season.

FAMILIAR FACES: The 51s have added two more ex-Rainiers since we saw them last weekend, upping their total to four. Pitcher Cody Martin and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera have joined Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. The 51s still have Emerald Ridge High School graduate Tim Peterson.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 11, El Paso 2 – the Grizzlies ended their offensive woes, banging out 16 hits. Kyle Tucker was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI. Story from MiLB.com.

Reno 6, SALT LAKE 1 – the Bees five-game win streak ended. Kevin Cron had three hits, a homer, and three RBI. Story from SLC.

Albuquerque 4, SACRAMENTO 2 – Isotopes starter Sam Howard allowed one run over five innings to earn the win.

IOWA 5, New Orleans 4 – after the Cakes scored twice in the top of the ninth, Iowa won it in the bottom of the inning on Bijan Rademacher‘s sacrifice fly.

MEMPHIS 2, Colorado Springs 1 – Ryan Helsley won a pitcher’s duel against Brandon Woodruff, striking out ten over seven innings. Recap from Memphis.

OMAHA 3, Round Rock 2 – Paulo Orlando went 4-for-4 with three doubles and scored two runs. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 3, Oklahoma City 2 – veteran infielder Steve Lombardozzi hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 at 7:45 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.