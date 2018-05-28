Rainiers Red Hot Despite Revolving Roster

We had a real Rosterpalooza on Sunday, with the Rainiers making eight-and-a-half transactions. Players were in transit all over the country, with one in particular landing in Las Vegas less than two hours before game time.

Despite all of this, the Rainiers went out and walloped the Las Vegas 51s, 10-4.

Roenis Elias was the key, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning. But Tacoma would have won with a lesser pitching performance, due to the hitting contributions of players both new and old.

The roster moves were as follows:

Mariners called up: catcher Chris Herrmann and reliever Dan Altavilla .

and reliever . Mariners optioned to Tacoma: catcher David Freitas and first baseman Dan Vogelbach . These players are expected to arrive today.

and first baseman . These players are expected to arrive today. Mariners designated for assignment: Taylor Motter , who was claimed by the Minnesota Twins today.

, who was claimed by the Minnesota Twins today. Tacoma added: infielder Adam Law from Double-A Arkansas and catcher Manuel Pazos from extended spring training. Reliever Ryan Garton was activated from the disabled list.

The half-transaction involved shortstop Zach Vincej, who was summoned to Seattle to be ready in case Jean Segura needed to go on the concussion disabled list. That situation is still pending, apparently. At any rate, Vincej was not with Tacoma yesterday, and we’ll see about today later on I guess.

Adam Law flew from Little Rock, Arkansas to Las Vegas on Sunday morning and landed at the airport less than two hours prior to first pitch. In his Triple-A debut he went 3-for-5 with a walk and scored a run. I’m hoping to get him on the pregame show today to talk about his Sunday.

Tacoma is a season-best three games over .500 and pulled within two games of first place Fresno. Fresno is struggling to find its offense after losing some key players to call-ups, and the Rainiers are closing in.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The kids led the way, with Adam Law and Jansiel Rivera each collecting three hits in their Triple-A debuts as the Rainiers ripped Las Vegas, 10-4. Roenis Elias carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before it was broken up by Patrick Kivlehan‘s line drive double; Elias went 6.2 shutout innings. Seth Mejias-Brean homered in his third straight game, and Jayson Werth added three hits and four RBI.

ROSTER MOVES: See above for yesterday’s move. Today the Mariners added recently acquired outfielder Denard Span, and John Andreoli was optioned to Tacoma. There will be more moves before tonight’s game!

TODAY: Tacoma (27-24) at Las Vegas (20-31), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Ashton Goudeau (1-1, 5.73) at LHP Blake Taylor (–)

It’s a bullpen day for the Rainiers, while Taylor is 22-year-old starter from Class-A St. Lucie who will be making his Triple-A debut.

HOT HITTERS: Cameron Perkins has gone 8-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak, but he injured his finger on Friday and is day-to-day… Zach Vincej is 5-for-13 with two homers and five RBI in his last four games… Seth Mejias-Brean has homered in three straight games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in his last 12 PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to being a rehab assignment with Las Vegas tonight… Matt den Dekker has been a problem for Tacoma, going 12-for-29 with a homer against Tacoma pitching this season… Phillip Evans homered Friday night, and he has hit nine of his ten homers this season at Cashman Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: The 51s have added two more ex-Rainiers since we saw them last weekend, upping their total to four. Pitcher Cody Martin and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera have joined Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. The 51s still have Emerald Ridge High School graduate Tim Peterson.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 2, FRESNO 0 – Chris Huffman and four relievers combined on a six-hit shutout, and Luis Urias homered for the Chihuahuas.

Albuquerque 11, SACRAMENTO 2 – the ‘Topes had 16 hits, with Mike Tauchman‘s 4-for-5 leading the way. Tom Murphy homered and drove in four runs.

SALT LAKE 7, Reno 2 – new Bees infielder Matt Thaiss had three hits including a triple and a homer. Story from Salt Lake City.

Round Rock 8, OMAHA 3 – the Express singled ’em to death, with 15 of 17 hits going for one base. Scott Heineman, Andy Ibanez, and Nick Noonan each had three hits. Story from Omaha.

Oklahoma City 3, NASHVILLE 2 – the Dodgers rode a strong start by Manny Banuelos to victory.

MEMPHIS 5, Colorado Springs 0 – Austin Gomber tossed six more shutout innings and was named PCL Pitcher of the Week.

IOWA 5, New Orleans 4 (10) – after not scoring in the top of the tenth, New Orleans intentionally walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning before issuing the unintentional walk-off walk. Gross.

