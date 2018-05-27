Rainiers Turn On Power In Vegas

Don’t worry, everybody. I respected the day game. But we still have to get right to the round-up, because these noon games come quickly no matter what city we are in!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The power switch has been turned on: four more homers for the Rainiers, making it seven in the first two games of this series, and Tacoma won in Las Vegas on Saturday night 11-5. Four runs in the top of the ninth inning broke open a close game. Seth Mejias-Brean, Zach Vincej, Mike Marjama, and Chris Herrmann each went deep.

ROSTER MOVES: We are going to have some roster moves before the game today, thanks to the injury-plagued yet still winning every day Mariners.

TODAY: Tacoma (26-24) at Las Vegas (20-30), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Roenis Elias (1-4, 6.29) at RHP Andrew Church (1-0, 1.80)

Shout out to Las Vegas manager Tony D for starting Church on Sunday. You have to respect that.

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has reached base in 18 straight games, and he has hit safely in six of the last seven (9-for-27)… Cameron Perkins has gone 8-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak, but he injured his finger on Friday and is day-to-day… Zach Vincej is 5-for-13 with two homers and five RBI in his last four games… Seth Mejias-Brean has homered in back-to-back games… Taylor Motter has four hits and six RBI in the last two games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Matt den Dekker has been a problem for Tacoma, going 12-for-26 with a homer against Tacoma pitching this season… Phillip Evans homered Friday night, and he has hit nine of his ten homers this season at Cashman Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: The 51s have added two more ex-Rainiers since we saw them last weekend, upping their total to four. Pitcher Cody Martin and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera have joined Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. The 51s still have Emerald Ridge High School graduate Tim Peterson.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here is the Rainiers-51s game story from the Las Vegas paper, complete with a picture of frowning Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco .

. The Mariners lost two players to injuries, played 12 innings, and won anyway on a Mike Zunino dinger. This team is crazy-hot right now.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 4, FRESNO 3 – the Chihuahuas scored four runs in the third inning and made it hold up, and Tacoma picked up a game in the standings and is three out.

SACRAMENTO 2, Albuquerque 0 – Madison Bumgarner was terrific in a 47-pitch rehab start, and the River Cats bullpen carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Story from MiLB.com.

SALT LAKE 11, Reno 8 – the Bees scored in the first six innings, as third baseman Jose Miguel Fernandez had three hits including a three-run homer. There is a lot going on in the headline of the story from Salt Lake City.

IOWA 2, New Orleans 1 – David Bote struck again, hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the I-Cubs.

OMAHA 2, Round Rock 1 – starter Jonathan Dziedzic tossed six shutout innings for Omaha. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 1, Oklahoma City 0 – Jake Smolinski‘s homer was the only run of the game.

MEMPHIS 4, Colorado Springs 0 – yet another Cardinals pitching prospect is on the rise. Dakota Hudson pitched eight shutout innings, striking out nine. His record is now 6-1, 2.30. Recap from Memphis.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at 7:46 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.