Rainiers Win Opener In Vegas, Await Trade Fallout

Tacoma arrived in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon just in time to learn that the Seattle Mariners had made a potentially big trade, acquiring reliever Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span from Tampa Bay in exchange for two lower-level pitching prospects.

Then the Rainiers went to Cashman Field, hit a bunch of homers, escaped some harrowing jams in the seventh and eighth innings, and beat the Las Vegas 51s, 8-6. The win moved Tacoma over the .500 mark and gives the team a leg up in the five-game series.

The trade figures to improve the Rainiers roster, via inertia.

Seattle sent Double-A (and former Rainiers) starter Andrew Moore and Low-A Clinton starter Tommy Romero to the Rays organization. Tacoma did not lose any players in the deal.

As a result, the Rainiers are likely to get two players currently on the major league roster when Colome and Span report to Seattle on Sunday.

Tacoma is currently carrying two teenagers from extended spring training as emergency fill-ins (infielder Cesar Izturis Jr. and outfielder Jansiel Rivera). It’s nice having them on the team, but the Rainiers don’t want to be using them in close games. The short-season leagues begin soon and these two kids need to join their proper teams and start playing every day against competition their own age and skill level.

Getting a couple of players back from the big league squad figures to help Tacoma immensely.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma hit three home runs – including two during a five-run third inning – and held on to beat Las Vegas 8-6 in the opener of a five-game road series. Taylor Motter homered and drove in four runs, while Seth Mejias-Brean and Cameron Perkins also went deep. Mike Morin pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his third save.

TODAY: Tacoma (25-24) at Las Vegas (20-29), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (3-3, 3.29) at RHP Cody Martin (0-0, 0.00)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has reached base in 17 straight games… Cameron Perkins has gone 8-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak… Zach Vincej is 4-for-10 with four RBI in his last three games..

OPPONENT NEWS: Matt den Dekker has been a problem for Tacoma, going 10-for-21 with a homer against Tacoma pitching this season… Phillip Evans homered last night, and he has hit nine of his ten homers this season at Cashman Field.

FAMILIAR FACES: The 51s have added two more ex-Rainiers since we saw them last weekend, upping their total to four. Pitcher Cody Martin and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera have joined Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. The 51s still have Emerald Ridge High School graduate Tim Peterson.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 5, El Paso 0 – Cy Sneed delivered eight shutout innings of two-hit ball for the Grizzlies.

Albuquerque 12, SACRAMENTO 2 – this was the crazy game of the day: tied 2-2 after eight innings, the Isotopes sent 14 men to the plate and scored ten runs in the top of the ninth inning.

SALT LAKE 9, Reno 6 – Jabari Blash and Rymer Liriano hit two-run homers in the fifth inning to open up the game for Salt Lake. Story from SLC.

IOWA 13, New Orleans 3 – Cubs catcher Taylor Davis had four hits and six RBI, and Efren Navarro had four hits and four runs scored. Story from MiLB.com.

OMAHA 11, Round Rock 1 – everyone in the Omaha lineup had at least one hit in the blowout win. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 3, MEMPHIS 1 – Sky Sox first baseman Dylan Moorehomered twice, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Recap from Memphis.

Oklahoma City 5, NASHVILLE 2 – catcher Kyle Farmer had three hits, including a double and a homer for the Dodgers.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 at 12:57 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.