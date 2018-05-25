One Rule For A Holiday Weekend In Vegas

The Rainiers eight-game homestand concluded on Thursday night, and now the Rainiers hit the road for a brief five-game Memorial Day weekend series at Las Vegas.

Yup, a holiday weekend in Vegas. It’s going to be busy everywhere we go while in town.

Our hotel is right in the middle of downtown, where the annual Punk Rock Bowling festival is occurring. (Sadly, all of the good late night club shows are sold out).

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals, and the first game is in Vegas on Memorial Day.

On top of all of that, there are the usual crowds of tourists and revelers for a holiday weekend in Vegas.

Which brings me to my One Rule to have a successful Rainiers road trip to Las Vegas.

Most of us baseball people (players, coaches, and even radio guys) are night owls. Because of all of the night games, we are conditioned to sleep in, and stay awake late. We need to be at peak performance from 7 to 10 PM. After the game it is virtually impossible to go straight to bed, since we are still buzzing with adrenaline from the game.

Because Las Vegas is a 24-hour city, it’s perfect for us: there are plenty of places to eat late at night, and unwind after the game.

But it is also a city with no clocks, and you can look at your watch thinking it’s going to be 12:30 AM and it’s actually… wait a second, is it really 2:45?

Which brings me back to my One Rule for Rainiers Road Trips to Las Vegas:

Always Respect The Day Game

That’s it. That is the only important rule.

Day games in Las Vegas start at noon. I need sleep and a clear head to work. Ignore everything else happening in Vegas and get to bed early when there is a day game the next day.

Obey the One Rule, and everything will work out fine.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: El Paso edged the Rainiers, 3-2, on a go-ahead RBI double by Luis Urias in the seventh inning. The Rainiers lost the El Paso series three games to one, and had to settle for a .500 homestand (4-4).

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday Dan Altavilla reported to Tacoma, and pitcher Tyler Jackson was returned to extended spring training.

TODAY: Tacoma (24-24) at Las Vegas (20-28), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (2-1, 1.89) at TBA

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has reached base in 16 straight games… Cameron Perkins has six hits during a three-game hitting streak… Zach Vincej went 4-for-7 with four RBI in the last two games..

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas missed the chance for a road sweep at Sacramento, dropping a 1-0 game in ten innings last night… Christian Colon brings a five-game hitting streak into tonight’s contest… Ty Kelly also has a five-game streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The 51s have added two more ex-Rainiers since we saw them last weekend, upping their total to four. Pitcher Cody Martin and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera have joined Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. The 51s still have Emerald Ridge High School graduate Tim Peterson.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners five-game winning streak came to an end with a 4-3 loss in Oakland on Thursday.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 1, Las Vegas 0 (10) – Casey Kelly and Drew Gagnon locked down in a pitcher’s duel, with Ronnie Freeman driving home the game’s only run in the bottom of the tenth.

Reno 4, FRESNO 3 (10) – Aces reliever Jake Barrett worked two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced to escape the automatic jam in the tenth inning and earn the win.

Salt Lake 16, ALBUQUERQUE 11 – a typical getaway day game for the ‘Topes. Salt Lake had 19 hits with recently promoted Matt Thaiss hitting his first two Triple-A home runs. Story from MiLB.com.

Colorado Springs 4, NASHVILLE 0 – Willy Peralta is back from a brief stint with the Brewers and he pitched five shutout innings to earn his sixth win, tying Rob Whalen for the PCL lead.

OMAHA 11, New Orleans 10 – seven home runs were hit at Werner Park, including a walk-off job by Omaha’s Jack Lopez. Story from Omaha.

ROUND ROCK 5, Iowa 4 – the Express built an early 5-1 lead and hung on from there to get the win.

MEMPHIS 7, Oklahoma City 4 – rehabilitating Memphis starter Alex Reyes set a new PCL record by striking out nine straight batters – part of a seven inning, one hit, 13 strikeout performance. Story from MiLB.com.

