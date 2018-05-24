Homestand Wraps Up Tonight

Tacoma’s eight-game homestand comes to an end with a 7:05 game against El Paso tonight at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers are 4-3 on the homestand, having won 3-of-4 against Las Vegas and 1-of-3 so far against El Paso. A win tonight would net a winning homestand and a split of the El Paso series.

Yesterday saw Tacoma claim a 5-4 win, with Ariel Miranda delivering his second consecutive strong start. It was an uplifting victory for the Rainiers, who have lost Dan Vogelbach and John Andreoli to major league call-ups, and Jayson Werth to what manager Pat Listach called a “very, very mild hamstring strain.”

Big congratulations to Andreoli, who played three full seasons in Iowa without getting called up by the Cubs. He played eight years in the minors and three-and-nearly-a-half seasons of Triple-A ball before getting his first call-up.

After tonight’s game the Rainiers head to Las Vegas for a five-game Memorial Day holiday weekend series. What could possibly go wrong?

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma had two big two-out RBI hits from Zach Vincej to build a 5-2 lead, then held on when things got scary in the ninth for a 5-4 victory over El Paso on Wednesday afternoon. Ariel Miranda turned in another solid outing, going six innings and allowing two runs with zero walks. Mike Marjama had two hits including the go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up John Andreoli (and he made some big contributions to a Mariners win in his MLB debut), and optioned reliever Dan Altavilla to Tacoma. Tacoma added teenagers Cesar Izturis Jr and Jansiel Rivera from extended spring training.

TODAY: El Paso (23-24) at Tacoma (24-23), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Dillon Overton (0-1, 3.86) at RHP Rob Whalen (6-2, 5.40)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has reached base in 15 straight games, and he has a four-game hitting streak… Mike Marjama has a four-game hitting streak… Cameron Perkins has five hits in the last two days.

OPPONENT NEWS: After starting the season 15-5, the defending conference champions have lost 19 of the last 27 games… Shane Peterson has a six-game hitting streak, and he is 9-for-19 with a homer against Tacoma pitching this season… 20-year-old second baseman Luis Urias is 9-for-16 in this series… Brett Nicholas is 6-for-14 in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Tacoma pitchers Jonathan Aro and Dillon Overton are members of the El Paso pitching staff. Their pitching coach Bronswell Patrick pitched for the Tacoma Tigers in 1993-1994.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Marco Gonzales and the Mariners bullpen pitched a 1-0 shutout at Oakland last night for the team’s fifth straight win.

Here's the story on John Andreoli 's call-up.

‘s call-up. The Mariners agreed to a new 25-year lease at To Be Announced (Safeco) Field. This is great news, and also a reminder that the new stadium name is coming soon.

Lookout Landing has one if its informative Sate of the Farm reports.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 5, FRESNO 2 – Taylor Clarke tossed 5.2 shutout innings of one-hit ball to earn the win for Reno, Jimmie Sherfy nailed down a five-out save, and Christian Walker homered. Tacoma picked up a game and is four games behind first-place Fresno.

Las Vegas 4, SACRAMENTO 3 – Corey Oswalt pitched well, Kevin Plawecki and Cody Asche homered, and the remade Las Vegas 51s go for a four-game road sweep tonight.

Salt Lake 7, ALBUQUERQUE 6 – Jabari Blash pulled himself into a tie for the PCL home run lead by launching No. 14.

MEMPHIS 7, Oklahoma City 2 – leadoff man Oscar Mercado continues to impress in his first Triple-A season, going 3-for-5 with his sixth homer and raising his average to .329. Recap from Memphis.

OMAHA 5, New Orleans 4 – Baby Cakes ace Sandy Alcantara carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning before running out of gas, as Omaha scored four runs to win it. Former Tacoma reliever Brandon Maurer nailed down the save for Omaha. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 3, Colorado Springs 2 (10) – tied 1-1 after nine, the Sky Sox scored their runner but the Sounds struck for two runs with Josh Phegley getting the game-winning hit.

Iowa 2, ROUND ROCK 1 – David Bote‘s two-run homer in the seventh inning decided a pitcher’s duel between Iowa’s Duane Underwood and Round Rock’s Tyler Wagner. Story on Underwood from Iowa.

