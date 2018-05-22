Rainiers Look To Bounce Back Tonight

The Tacoma offense had an off night on Monday, collecting six hits in a 4-2 series-opening loss to El Paso. Chris Herrmann‘s opposite-field two-run homer in the fifth inning accounted for all of Tacoma’s runs.

It was a wasted strong outing by Tacoma starter Christian Bergman, who has been consistently terrific for the Rainiers. He allowed just three hits over seven innings, with a two-run homer by Shane Peterson in the fourth inning the only runs on his ledger.

The second game of the four-game series is tonight at 6:05. El Paso has lost its last six series, so the Rainiers are going to have to win three straight games beginning tonight if they are going to extend that streak.

El Paso has a bizarre, unsustainable trend going right now: they are 8-16 in home games, and 14-7 in away games. That’s just silly. These Chihuahuas are making a mockery of the game!

Just kidding. The Rainiers will try to even the series tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: El Paso took the series opener on Monday evening, 4-2, in a battle of two-run homers. El Paso’s Shane Peterson and Luis Urias hit two-run homers, while Tacoma had just one of them (Chris Herrmann). Christian Bergman had another great start, allowing two runs over seven innings on just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Mariners placed Dee Gordon on the disabled list (broken big toe) and recalled Dan Vogelbach. Vogelbach was crushing the PCL and he leaves a big hole in the Tacoma lineup.

TODAY: El Paso (22-23) at Tacoma (23-22), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Chris Huffman (2-3, 5.80) at LHP Roenis Elias (1-3, 4.87)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has reached base in 13 straight games, and he has homered in back-to-back games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis had his six-game hitting streak come to an end last night.

OPPONENT NEWS: After starting the season 15-5, the defending conference champions have lost 18 of the last 25 games. They have lost six straight series coming into this one… Shane Peterson has a five-game hitting streak, and he is 8-for-18 with a homer against Tacoma pitching this season… 20-year-old second baseman Luis Urias is a highly-touted prospect.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Tacoma pitchers Jonathan Aro and Dillon Overton are members of the El Paso pitching staff. Their pitching coach Bronswell Patrick pitched for the Tacoma Tigers in 1993-1994.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners were off yesterday, so the Times has a story on how the Mariners might fill the hole created by the Robinson Cano suspension.

suspension. Former Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill has homered in three straight games and the St. Louis Cardinals fans are digging it.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 4, FRESNO 2 – in a battle of solid PCL starting pitchers Jake Buchanan out-dueled Mike Hauschild. Tacoma remains four games behind first place Fresno.

Las Vegas 9, SACRAMENTO 1 – Las Vegas scored in each of the first six innings at Raley Field. The Mets signed former Rainiers pitcher Cody Martin; he started and delivered four shutout innings.

ALBUQUERQUE 6, Salt Lake 4 – this game was tied 4-4 going to the bottom of the eighth inning, when Raimel Tapia‘s leadoff triple started a two-run rally. Story from Albuquerque which questions the lack of competitive concern in the PCL’s 2018 schedule.

Iowa 6, ROUND ROCK 5 – in his first game since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves, Lane Adams had two hits, a double, and two RBI to lead the I-Cubs.

MEMPHIS 2, Oklahoma City 1 – the top two teams in the American Conference started a series with Austin Gomber tossing an eight-inning gem for the Redbirds.

New Orleans 9, OMAHA 5 – the Baby Cakes snapped a 5-5 tie by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning. Rafael Ortega had three hits including a two-run homer in the ninth. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 5, Colorado Springs 4 – former Rainiers reliever Dean Kiekhefer just signed with Oakland and pitched 1.2 shutout innings, striking out three of the five batters he faced while protecting a slim lead in the late innings of his Nashville debut.

