Chihuahuas Invade Cheney Stadium

Tacoma won the Las Vegas series, taking three of the four games and improving to 23-21 on the year. Now the Rainiers will have to fight off a team of little dogs.

The El Paso Chihuahuas make their first trip to Tacoma, starting a four-game series tonight at 6:05.

The Rainiers were just in El Paso two weeks ago, fending off the Chihuahuas on their own turf and taking a road series 3-1. That was the turning point in the middle of Tacoma’s 13-game road trip which finished with a winning record.

El Paso’s team completed a quick four-game homestand last night, dropping three games to Fresno. Because they played a night game last night, the Chihuahuas couldn’t fly until today – so they will be playing tonight’s game after a long travel process.

Of note, the Chihuahuas will be without manager Rod Barajas during this series. Roving instructor Tony Tarasco will serve as manager for the San Diego Padres affiliate – you may remember him from notable moments in baseball history such as “The Jeffrey Maier Incident.”

Tony shouldn’t have to worry about that happening at Cheney Stadium… right?

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s bullpen shined in a 3-1 win over Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. After Casey Lawrence pitched the first four innings allowing one run, Ashton Goudeau, Darin Gillies, Shawn Armstrong, and Mike Morin combined to pitch five shutout innings to close out the game. Mike Marjama and Dan Vogelbach homered for Tacoma.

TODAY: El Paso (21-23) at Tacoma (23-21), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Luis Perdomo (3-2, 3.09) at RHP Christian Bergman (3-3, 3.40)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in 12 straight games, and ten of his last 12 hits have gone for extra bases… Chris Herrmann has reached base in 12 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: After starting the season 15-5, the defending conference champions have lost 18 of the last 24 games. They have lost six straight series coming into this one… Allen Craig has a little three-game hitting streak, and he has hit four homers in his last 11 games… Shane Peterson has a four-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Tacoma pitchers Jonathan Aro and Dillon Overton are members of the El Paso pitching staff. Their pitching coach Bronswell Patrick pitched for the Tacoma Tigers in 1993-1994.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners had a rather dramatic comeback win against Detroit on Sunday afternoon, and have reached a season-best eight games over .500.

Old pal Dario Pizzano hit two homers and drove in six runs for the M’s Double-A team yesterday.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 7, EL PASO 2 – Cy Sneed went six innings for the win, and Kyle Tucker homered and scored three runs for the Grizzlies. Story from MiLB.com.

SALT LAKE 12, Sacramento 5 – the River Cats managed to out-hit Salt Lake 16-14 yet lose the game by seven runs. Salt Lake hit four homers (to Sacramento’s zero), two off the bat of Rymer Liriano. Story from Salt Lake City.

ALBUQUERQUE 13, Reno 8 – the Isotopes took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth and then put together a ten-run inning. Josh Fuentes hit two triples and drove in five runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 11, Nashville 2 – Donovan Solano had four hits and Jake Peter homered twice in the Dodgers blowout. Recap from Oklahoma City.

Memphis 6, COLORADO SPRINGS 1 – hard-throwing Dakota Hudson lasted six innings and allowed one run, improving his numbers to 5-1, 2.70 on the year.

IOWA 3, Omaha 2 – former Rainiers infielder Mike Freeman drove home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and then he and his pregnant wife had a gender reveal on the field.

Round Rock 3, NEW ORLEANS 1 – Express starter David Hurlbut pitched seven shutout innings of two-hit ball, but Beavis missed it because he was giggling during the entire game. Story from New Orleans.

