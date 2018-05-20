Sunday Funday: Rainiers Shoot For Series Win

Tacoma made it two straight victories over Las Vegas with a come-from-behind 10-6 win on Saturday night, taking a two games to one lead in the series against the New York Mets affiliate. Tacoma will try to win the series with a victory Sunday at 1:35.

Saturday’s game featured quite the comeback: after making three errors in rapid succession opening the door for a Las Vegas five-run fourth inning, Tacoma was trailing 6-2. But the Rainiers responded by a) not allowing a hit for the remainder of the game, and b) scoring eight unanswered runs.

With the win the Rainiers moved over the .500 mark to 22-21 on the season. It’s the first time Tacoma has been over .500 since April 29, when the club was 12-11. Tacoma was won nine of its last 13 games.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: After an inning of uncharacteristically poor defense, Tacoma overcame a 6-2 deficit by scoring eight unanswered runs in a 10-6 win over Las Vegas on Saturday night. Danny Muno and Chris Herrmann hit two-run homers, and John Andreoli had the go-ahead two-out, two-run double. Dario Alvarez made a strong relief appearance after Tacoma took the lead, retiring six of the seven batters he faced for two shutout innings.

ROSTER MOVES: Tyler Jackson is back in the Rainiers bullpen. He has pitched for Triple-A Tacoma, Double-A Arkansas, and Class-A Modesto this season.

TODAY: Las Vegas (17-26) at Tacoma (22-21), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Logan Taylor (1-0, 5.63) at RHP Casey Lawrence (2-1, 1.80)

It’s a ‘bullpen day’ for Vegas; although Taylor has made a couple of spot starts this season.

HOT HITTERS: Jayson Werth has a five-game hitting streak in which he has gone 7-for-18 with three doubles and three homers… Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in 11 straight games, and nine of his last 11 hits have gone for extra bases… Chris Herrmann has reached base in 12 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Veteran catcher Johnny Monell has hit safely in ten straight games… Dominic Smith had his six-game hitting streak end yesterday; he played the outfield for the first time in his career and didn’t mess anything up… Matt den Dekker has multiple hits in eight of his last 12 games, and he is 6-for-12 in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas has two former Rainiers on the active roster: infielders Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. Relief pitcher Tim Peterson is a 2009 graduate of Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Currently on the disabled list is Bryce Brentz, who won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium last July.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Cementing his role as Mariners No. 1 starter, James Paxton pitched a bullpen-saving complete game in a 7-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

pitched a bullpen-saving complete game in a 7-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night. Outfielder Ben Gamel is starting to heat up at the plate.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 4, EL PASO 0 – ‘bullpen day’ turned into ‘shutout day’ for Fresno when five pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Fresno’s J.D. Davis is being called up by Houston today.

Sacramento 11, SALT LAKE 7 – the River Cats had 17 hits, and rehabilitating Mac Williamson doubled, homered, and drove in four runs. Steven Duggar added three hits and scored three runs. Story from Salt Lake City.

ALBUQUERQUE 5, Reno 1 – oft-injured top prospect Yency Almonte made a start, allowing one run over 4.1 innings for the ‘Topes. Mike Tauchman homered twice. Story from Albuquerque.

Omaha 4, IOWA 2 – Omaha starter Glenn Sparkman sparkled hard for seven innings without allowing an earned run.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Nashville 2 – here comes the next Dodgers pitching prospect: making his Triple-A debut, Dennis Santana struck out 11 and issued zero walks over six shutout innings for Oklahoma City. Story from MiLB.com.

Memphis 11/11, COLORADO SPRINGS 3/4 – the Redbirds swept the doubleheader with a pair of blowouts. Memphis scored ten runs in the top of the first inning of the second game – whoa. Leadoff man Orlando Mercado went 7-for-9 in the twinbill.

Round Rock 15/8, NEW ORLEANS 4/10 – the Baby Cakes salvaged a doubleheader split by scoring six runs in the first inning of Game Two. Round Rock catcher Juan Centeno hit a grand slam in the first game. Story from New Orleans.

