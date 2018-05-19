Werth Homers Again; Rainiers Juggle Rotation

Jayson Werth continued his hot streak on Friday night, lacing a three-run homer in the fifth inning to open up a close game and lead Tacoma to a 7-2 win over Las Vegas.

Werth has homered in three straight games, during which he is 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles. The reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated.

The Rainiers won the game behind a terrific start from left-hander Ariel Miranda, who lasted seven innings without walking anyone, giving up one run. That was great to see from Miranda, who improved his record to 4-0 on the year.

Tacoma has made a change to the starting rotation. Max Povse was sent to Double-A Arkansas after the game last night. He’ll try to iron out his consistency issues in the Texas League.

Casey Lawrence is being inserted into the rotation, and he is expected to start Sunday’s game.

Last night’s win brought Tacoma back to .500 on the year, and the team has won eight of the last 12 games. Let’s see if they can get over .500 this evening.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma evened the series with a 7-2 win over Las Vegas on Friday night. Ariel Miranda had a terrific start, lasting seven innings and allowing one run without walking a batter. Danny Muno came through with a big two-out, two-run single in the second inning to give Tacoma the lead, and Jayson Werth‘s three-run homer in the fifth inning opened up the game.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers have added Ashton Goudeau to the bullpen, he has returned from extended spring training. Starting pitcher Max Povse has been transferred to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Las Vegas (17-25) at Tacoma (21-21), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Drew Gagnon (0-1, 6.56) at RHP Rob Whalen (5-2, 5.73)

HOT HITTERS: Jayson Werth has homered in three straight games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in ten straight games, and nine of his last 11 hits have gone for extra bases… Chris Herrmann has reached base in 11 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Veteran catcher Johnny Monell has hit safely in nine straight games… Dominic Smith has a six-game hitting streak… Matt den Dekker has multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas has two former Rainiers on the active roster: infielders Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. Relief pitcher Tim Peterson is a 2009 graduate of Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Currently on the disabled list is Bryce Brentz, who won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium last July.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners came back from a 4-0 deficit with a big seventh inning and beat Detroit last night, 5-4.

Ex-Rainiers and current Las Vegas infielder Ty Kelly had some fun in the offseason making a series of comedic YouTube videos. Here’s the first episode if you want to try one.

had some fun in the offseason making a series of comedic YouTube videos. Here’s the first episode if you want to try one. In the PCL, the Round Rock Express have a very difficult decision to make after the season: Rangers or Astros? The Austin Statesman takes a deep look at the factors in deciding which team to affiliate with.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

EL PASO 8, Fresno 7 (10) – Fresno scored once in the top of the tenth before El Paso’s Diego Goris singled home two runs to win it in the bottom of the inning. Goris went 4-for-5 with four RBI.

Sacramento 7, SALT LAKE 3 – Chase d’Arnaud had three hits, a homer, and three RBI to lead the River Cats. Story from Salt Lake City.

Reno 9, ALBUQUERQUE 7 – Ildemaro Vargas led off the game with a homer and the Aces were off and running. Story from Albuquerque.

Omaha 8, IOWA 6 – the Storm Chasers had home runs by Ryan O’Hearn and Cam Gallagher in the win.

Nashville 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 4 – leadoff man Nick Martini had three hits, including two homers, and drove in four runs for the Sounds. Jake Smolinski appeared in the box score and had four hits for Nashville. Recap from Oklahoma City.

Round Rock at NEW ORLEANS and Memphis at COLORADO SPRINGS – both rained out.

