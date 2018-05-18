Werth Continues To Show Progress But Rainiers Drop Homestand Opener

The Rainiers lost the opener game of the eight-game homestand on Friday night to Las Vegas, 8-3. The 51s jumped all over the Rainiers early, with first baseman Dominic Smith having a big game at the plate (3-for-4, two doubles, four RBI).

Tacoma outfielder Jayson Werth continues to show progress at the plate, lifting an opposite-field two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to briefly give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.

The longtime major leaguer is trying to see if he has anything left in the tank, and early indications were not good. That opinion, however, may be changing: Werth has gone 4-for-8 in his last two games, with two doubles and two homers. Two days shy of his 39th birthday, Werth is heating up.

The next two weeks will be big for Werth as we find out if he can still hit at an advanced level. He’s been behind schedule all along, having missed spring training, and now he should have his timing back. It sure would be fun to watch if he played his way back into the big leagues.

YESTERDAY: Las Vegas put together a steady attack over the first six innings on the way to an 8-3 series-opening win at Tacoma. Six of the ten Las Vegas hits went for extra bases. Jayson Werth and Taylor Motter homered for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up Ryan Cook and he made his first major league appearance since September 16, 2015. Starting pitcher Christian Bergman was optioned to Tacoma. The Rainiers are a little short in the bullpen right now, especially since Erik Goeddel was claimed by the Dodgers today.

TODAY: Las Vegas (17-24) at Tacoma (20-21), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Corey Oswalt (2-2, 6.62) at LHP Ariel Miranda (3-0, 4.91)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in nine straight games, and nine of his last 11 hits have gone for extra bases… Chris Herrmann has reached base in ten straight games… Jayson Werth has homered in back-to-back games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas has won five of its last seven games… veteran catcher Johnny Monell has hit safely in eight straight games… Dominic Smith has a five-game hitting streak… Matt den Dekker has multiple hits in six of his last ten games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas has two former Rainiers on the active roster: infielders Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. Relief pitcher Tim Peterson is a 2009 graduate of Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Currently on the disabled list is Bryce Brentz, who won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium last July.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners lost to Detroit in the eighth inning last night, 3-2. The lineup isn’t quite as formidable without Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz in it.

and in it. Ryan Cook is back in the big leagues. TJ Cotterill has the story.

is back in the big leagues. TJ Cotterill has the story. MiLB.com has a feature on Mariners Class-A shortstop Bryson Brigman, who was known as a glove-first prospect until he started hitting .380 for Modesto this season.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 9, EL PASO 7 – JD Davis hit for the cycle and raised his batting average to .425 (in 127 at-bats). Davis needed the homer to complete the cycle, and he blasted a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Story from MiLB.com.

SALT LAKE 12, Sacramento 11 – the Bees are loaded with sluggers, but on Thursday they had 17 hits without a homer in the win over Sacramento. Neither team pitched a scoreless half-inning until the top of the sixth inning. Story from Salt Lake City.

ALBUQUERQUE 8, Reno 2 – Jeff Hoffman pitched 6.2 shutout innings with ten strikeouts, and Jordan Patterson homered twice for the ‘Topes. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 10, Memphis 5 – trailing 5-4 at the stretch, the Sky Sox scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Keon Broxton went 4-for-4, stole two bases, and scored three runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 13, Nashville 3 – another game decided by a big inning, this one an eight-run fourth for the Dodgers. Tim Locastro doubled, homered, and drove in four runs. Recap from Oklahoma City.

NEW ORLEANS 3, Round Rock 2 – Marlins top pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara went eight innings for the Cakes, allowing two runs on five hits. Story from New Orleans.

IOWA 4, Omaha 3 (11) – this one was tied 3-3 after nine and neither team was able to score despite getting a runner at second base… until the bottom of the eleventh, when Ryan Court hit a walk-off single.

