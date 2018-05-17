Finally – A Homestand!

The Rainiers completed their longest road trip since 2014 on Tuesday with an 8-5 win at Sacramento, remarkably finishing the 13-game journey with a winning record of 7-6.

After a league-wide day off on Wednesday, the Rainiers open up an eight-game homestand tonight at Cheney Stadium. The Las Vegas 51s are in town for their first visit of 2018.

Tacoma will be playing the first two games without manager Pat Listach, who is away from the club to attend a college graduation. He’ll be back in time to manage Saturday’s game.

In his place, Rainiers hitting coach David Berg will serve as manager for two games. Berg has been a manager at the lower levels of the minor leagues in the Marlins organization – he should do just fine. The Mariners will send in some roving instructors to boost the coaching staff.

We expect some transactions prior to first pitch tonight. Christian Bergman was called up yesterday to make a (terrific) spot-start, for which he might be rewarded with a trip right back to Tacoma. We’ll see what they decide to do.

Anyway, it’s great to be back in town. Let’s have a homestand!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was off yesterday. On Tuesday the Rainiers closed out the 13-game road trip with an 8-5 win at Sacramento. Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Rainiers scored eight unanswered runs over the next three frames. Seth Mejias-Brean made an impact in his first game for Tacoma, reaching base three times including an RBI double.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up Christian Bergman to make a spot start, and he delivered seven shutout innings before the Mariners lost late in the game. Seattle designated reliever Erik Goeddel for assignment, so we’ll have to wait a few days and see if anyone claims him.

TODAY: Las Vegas (16-24) at Tacoma (20-20), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0. First of 16 meetings between the two teams.

PITCHERS: LHP PJ Conlon (1-3, 6.10) at LHP Roenis Elias (1-2, 3.78)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in eight straight games, and he hit .386 (17-for-44) with six homers and 14 walks on the 13 game road trip… Chris Herrmann has reached base in ten straight games… John Andreoli has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas closed out a 4-4 homestand on Tuesday, splitting four-game series with Fresno and Albuquerque. After a dreadful 5-14 start to the season, Tony DeFrancesco‘s club has gone 11-10… veteran catcher Johnny Monell has hit safely in seven straight games… Dominic Smith has a little four-game hitting streak; he’s a good first base prospect.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas has two former Rainiers on the active roster: infielders Ty Kelly and Patrick Kivlehan. Currently on the disabled list is Bryce Brentz, who won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby at Cheney Stadium last July.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL:

The entire league was off on Wednesday. We should note that division-leading Fresno lost in the ninth inning to Salt Lake on Tuesday, so the Rainiers picked up a game and are four games out of first place.

