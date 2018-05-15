The End Of A Long Road

It’s the end of the road, and what a long road it has been. Tacoma completes its 13-game road trip with a day game today at noon in Sacramento.

Amazingly, Tacoma has a chance to finish its longest road trip in five years with a winning record – despite losing the first three games of the journey in Reno. After that dreadful start, the club turned it around and has won six of the last nine games. The Rainiers are 6-6 on the trip going into the final game today.

Lots of positive things are happening.

Jayson Werth connected for three extra base hits on Monday night, including a key three-run homer, making us believe there is still some life left in that bat.

Taylor Motter has played terrific defense, which he continued last night by starting a stunning double play at shortstop. Now he may be heating up at the plate. He had three solid hits on Monday, including a key two-run double.

Dan Vogelbach is crushing it. Kirk Nieuwenhuis is healthy and contributing. Instead of sending us a green teenager from extended spring training to replace Gordon Beckham, the Mariners actually promoted a solid player in Seth Mejias-Brean from Double-A.

Regardless what happens in the final game of the trip today, it has been a real success once you consider how it started. After the 0-3 start in Reno, a disaster trip was certainly a possibility – and that has been avoided.

Wednesday is a day off (and there will be no blog update). An eight-game homestand begins on Thursday with a 7:05 game against Las Vegas at Cheney Stadium.

—

Shortstop Taylor Motter and second baseman Zach Vincej turned an amazing double play last night, and it even made SportsCenter’s Top Ten.

We 👀 you, Taylor Motter and Zach Vincej! Their incredible double play tonight checked in at No. 6 on #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/nTFzoUCK9b — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) May 15, 2018

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Breakout games by Jayson Werth and Taylor Motter along with a gem of a relief appearance from Casey Lawrence helped Tacoma beat Sacramento on Monday night, 8-5. Werth hit two doubles and a three-run homer in his best performance as a Rainier, while Motter had three hits and two RBI along with an incredible double play. Lawrence retired all 12 batters he faced in a perfect four inning relief appearance.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Rainiers added Casey Lawrence to the roster, and brought up third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean from Double-A Arkansas. Pitchers Steven Moyers and Ashton Goudeau were sent to extended spring training.

TODAY: Tacoma (19-20) at Sacramento (20-19), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-7. It’s incredible that Tacoma is going to play all 16 games against Sacramento before playing even one game against Las Vegas or Salt Lake – both teams that Tacoma will play 16 times.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (1-6, 9.38) at RHP Tyler Beede (1-3, 5.63)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has a seven-game hitting streak, and he is 17-for-41 with six homers and 12 walks in the 12 games on this road trip… Chris Herrmann has reached base in nine straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won seven of its last 11 games… Chase d’Arnaud has reached base in ten straight games, and scored a run in eight straight… Hunter Pence (thumb) has three straight two-hit games on his rehabilitation assignment.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage managed the 2006 Tacoma Rainiers, and served as hitting coach several seasons prior to that.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners went to Minnesota for a make-up game and somehow emerged with a 1-0 victory. A quarter of the way through the season, the M’s are on pace to win 92 games.

There was word late last night that former Rainiers infielder Zach Shank has retired from baseball. I’ll try to get more information on this.

has retired from baseball. I’ll try to get more information on this. The Supreme Court made sports gambling legal on a state’s decision basis, but it is unlikely to be coming to Washington soon. They still don’t even allow online poker here.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 6, RENO 3 – Brett Nicholas had two hits, a double, and three RBI to support a strong start by Walker Lockett.

FRESNO 4, Salt Lake 3 – some different heroes for Fresno, as Tim Federowicz hit a homer and Jon Kemmer delivered a two-run triple.

LAS VEGAS 2, Albuquerque 1 – sporting the worst team ERA in the league, Las Vegas received a life-giving seven shutout innings from starter Chris Flexen. Phillip Evans hit two solo homers to account for all of the Las Vegas offense. Story from Vegas.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Oklahoma City 5 – if you have an unusual last name which begins with the letter ‘O’ you homered for the Sky Sox: Nate Orf and Shane Opitz each hit their first dinger of the season.

Omaha 4, NEW ORLEANS 2 – the Baby Cakes wasted a brilliant start from Adam Conley, who allowed one run over eight innings only to see the ‘Cakes bullpen get smashed. Story from New Orleans.

MEMPHIS 2, Nashville 1 – Tyler O’Neill‘s two solo homers propelled Memphis to the win. He’s hitting .333 with 13 home runs. Story from MiLB.com.

Round Rock 11/4, IOWA 4/6 – a doubleheader split. Cameron Rupp homered and drove in four runs for the Express in the opener, while former Rainiers Efren Navarro (3-for-3) and Mike Freeman (two RBI) led Iowa in the second game.

