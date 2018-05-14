Rainiers Split As Vogelbach Blasts Off

Tacoma first baseman Dan Vogelbach had a monstrous 24-hour spell in Sacramento, but the Rainiers could only manage a doubleheader split on Sunday afternoon.

After homering in Saturday night’s series-opening loss, Vogelbach homered in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader – including a pair of dingers in the second game. He hit four home runs in less than 24 hours.

For his dominance, Vogelbach was chosen as the Pacific Coast League’s Player of the Week. He hit .429 with five homers and eight RBI during the week, while adding four doubles and nine runs scored.

—

Vogelbach’s second home run in game two last night was a game-tying two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning. When Sacramento did not score in the bottom of the inning, we went to extra innings for the first time this season.

It was our first experience with the new runner-placed-at-second-base rule to start the inning, and it did not go well for Tacoma.

The rule heavily favors the home team. The visiting team must score in the top of the inning, or else the home team has a relatively easy to execute one-run strategy to win the game.

However, you can’t score just one run as the visiting team, because the home team still has an easy set-up to tie the game. So you have to play for multiple runs in the top of the inning, and come out swinging. The situation can change depending on the players who are due up, but for Tacoma last night with Werth, Nieuwenhuis and Muno coming up it was a swing away situation.

Tacoma did not score, Sacramento played for one run and got it, and that was that.

It gave me a lot to talk about on the radio, but I’m not sure I like it. I definitely wouldn’t want to have a lot of games decided this way.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Despite Dan Vogelbach launching three homers in the doubleheader, Tacoma split two games at Sacramento on Sunday. The Rainiers won the first game, 3-2, as Chris Herrmann joined Vogelbach in the home run column. Tacoma lost the second game, 5-4, as the team played with the new extra innings rule for the first time.

ROSTER MOVE: The Mariners called up Gordon Beckham to replace the injured Robinson Cano. Tacoma added reliever Steven Moyers from Modesto yesterday. Pitcher Casey Lawrence is expected to report today, which will require a roster move.

TODAY: Tacoma (18-20) at Sacramento (20-18), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 7-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (4-2, 5.31) at RHP Jose Flores (1-2, 4.28)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has homered in three straight games (four total homers), he has hit safely in six straight games, and he is 15-for-36 with six homers and 12 walks in the 11 games on this road trip… Chris Herrmann has reached base in nine straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won seven of its last ten games… Austin Slater has a 12-game hitting streak during which he is 19-for-41 with two homers… Chase d’Arnaud has reached base in ten straight games, and scored a run in eight straight… Hunter Pence (thumb) has back-to-back two-hit games on his rehabilitation assignment.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage managed the 2006 Tacoma Rainiers, and served as hitting coach several seasons prior to that.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Dan Vogelbach ‘s huge week earned him a nod on Baseball America’s weekly Prospect Hot Sheet.

‘s huge week earned him a nod on Baseball America’s weekly Prospect Hot Sheet. It was a bad day for the Mariners, losing the game in Detroit and Robinson Cano to a fractured finger.

to a fractured finger. Fangraphs has a look at the Cano injury and its impact on the Mariners playoff chances. It’s not good.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

LAS VEGAS 9, Albuquerque 7 – the 51s won a game which featured six home runs. Story from Vegas.

RENO 5, El Paso 4 – catcher Anthony Recker hit a go-ahead two run homer in the seventh inning.

FRESNO 6, Salt Lake 4 – the Grizzlies used a string of hits to jump out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.

COLORADO SPRINGS 4, Oklahoma City 3 – Sky Sox starter Aaron Wilkerson pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs.

Nashville 8, MEMPHIS 3 – top prospect Jorge Mateo had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Sounds.

Omaha 4, NEW ORLEANS 2 – in his first Triple-A start of the year Glenn Sparkman allowed one run over six innings to earn the win. Story from New Orleans.

Round Rock at IOWA – rained out.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, May 14th, 2018 at 12:36 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.