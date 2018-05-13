A Doubleheader For Mom

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mom’s out there.

If you are a mother and you are reading this blog, you probably really like baseball. Well, have we got a Mother’s Day gift for you: a doubleheader in Sacramento!

That’s right: two seven inning games, one right after the other, starting at 1:05. We are making up the game that was rained out on April 16.

We’ll have baseball all day on South Sound Talk 850 AM.

(If you are a mother of a Rainiers player and wondering why he hasn’t called you yet today, blame the doubleheader).

Special shout-out to my own mother, who always supported may fascination with baseball as a kid.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Dan Vogelbach homered in the top of the first inning, and Tacoma’s 1-0 lead stood up until the bottom of the fifth until Kyle Jensen‘s two-out, three-run homer sent Sacramento on the way to a 6-1 win in the opener of the five-game series. Sacramento starter Dereck Rodriguez tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over six innings.

ROSTER MOVE: the Mariners activated RHP Dan Altavilla from the disabled list, and optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma. Tacoma will need to made a roster move to add Lawrence when he arrives.

TODAY: Tacoma (17-19) at Sacramento (19-17), doubleheader, 1:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 6-6.

PITCHERS:

G1: LHP Ariel Miranda (2-0, 5.55) at RHP Casey Kelly (3-3, 7.24)

(2-0, 5.55) at RHP (3-3, 7.24) G2: RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-0, 6.32) at RHP Dusten Knight (0-0, 0.00)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 16 straight games… Dan Vogelbach has hit safely in four straight games, and he is 12-for-29 with three homers and 12 walks in the nine games on this road trip.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has won six of its last eight games… Austin Slater has an 11-game hitting streak during which he is 18-for-39 with two homers… Chase d’Arnaud has reached base in nine straight games, and scored a run in seven straight… Hunter Pence (thumb) went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double on a rehabilitation assignment last night.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage managed the 2006 Tacoma Rainiers, and served as hitting coach several seasons prior to that.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

RENO 2, El Paso 1 – the two teams combined for just seven hits in another low-scoring game at Greater Nevada Field. What the heck is going on in Reno? Did they turn the humidor up to eleven? Are they using special, mushy baseballs? Taylor Clarke pitched seven strong innings and earned the win.

Albuquerque 6, LAS VEGAS 3 – Raimel Tapia connected for four of Albuquerque’s eleven hits. Story from Vegas.

FRESNO 7, Salt Lake 4 – Kyle Tucker had three hits and a homer, while A.J. Reed also went deep for Fresno.

Round Rock 4, IOWA 2 – infielder Hanser Alberto hit another bases loaded double to lead Round Rock to the win. Iowa manager Marty Pevey has been living with a brain tumor for seven years.

COLORADO SPRINGS 2, Oklahoma City 1 – the Sky Sox tossed a gem on a bullpen day, which was forced by the call-up of former Mariners minor leaguer Freddy Peralta to Milwaukee to make his major league debut. The M’s gave up Peralta for Adam Lind a couple of years ago.

NASHVILLE 8, Memphis 4 – catcher Beau Taylor had two hits and drove in three runs for Nashville, which was able to withstand Tyler O’Neill‘s tenth home run of the season. Recap from Memphis.

NEW ORLEANS 5, Omaha 0 – the Baby Cakes received a strong start from Trevor Richards in a shutout victory.

