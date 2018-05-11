Rainiers Win Series In El Paso, Move On To Sacramento

A quick post today, since it’s a tough travel day on Saturday and I’m posting what I can before going to bed Friday night.

Tacoma won Friday night, 8-3, and took the series down by the border, three games to one. The Rainiers are now 4-4 on the 13-game road trip, moving into the final five games at Sacramento starting tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Starter Christian Bergman went six innings and allowed just one earned run in a tough place to pitch as the Rainiers defeated El Paso, 8-3. Ian Miller hit three singles and drove in three runs. Kirk Nieuwenhuis returned to the lineup after eight days on the shelf (shoulder) and hit the ball hard four times, netting a triple, double, and two line outs. Gordon Beckham and Taylor Motter homered.

TODAY: Tacoma (17-18) at Sacramento (18-17), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: LHP Roenis Elias (1-1, 3.27) at RHP Dereck Rodriguez (2-0, 3.45)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham homered yesterday and has reached base in 15 straight games… Taylor Motter homered in three of the four games at El Paso (officially; he really homered in all four)… Dan Vogelbach is 11-for-26 with 11 walks in the eight games on this road trip.

OPPONENT NEWS: Sacramento has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak; they went 2-2 in a four-game home series against Salt Lake… Austin Slater has an 11-game hitting streak during which he is 18-for-39 with two homers… Eury Perez is 7-for-15 over his last four games… Chase d’Arnaud has reached base in eight straight games, and scored a run in six straight… Hunter Pence (thumb) may be rehabbing with the River Cats.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage managed the 2006 Tacoma Rainiers, and served as hitting coach several seasons prior to that.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners game at Detroit was rained out. A traditional doubleheader starts today at 1:10 (Pacific). The M’s can add a 26th man if they want, but as of late Friday night I haven’t heard anything. Last minute travel from El Paso to Detroit may have been impossible to complete before game time. It’s possible that they may be able to call someone up from Double-A Arkansas more easily. Are they allowed to activate Ichiro for one day? I don’t know.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Salt Lake 9, SACRAMENTO 2 – Chris Carter and Jose Miguel Fernandez homered for the Bees. Carter has 11.

LAS VEGAS 8, Fresno 5 – Cody Asche homered and drove in four runs for Las Vegas, and former Rainier and new Vegas acquisition Patrick Kivlehan had two hits.

Albuquerque 5, RENO 1 – Jordan Patterson hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and that was that. Reno can’t seem to score this week. My guy Socrates had three hits for Reno.

ROUND ROCK 5, New Orleans 4 – Round Rock rallied with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back and win. Andy Ibanez had a key hit.

OKLAHOMA CITY 2, Memphis 0 – Justin DeFratus pitched a complete game, four-hit, 89-pitch shutout in a game that clocked in at 1 hour, 54 minutes. I solemnly swear that everything in the previous sentence is true, unless the official scorer in Oklahoma made up a bunch of fake results and sent them out nationally. If so, he’ll be fired by the time you read this.

Iowa 5, OMAHA 3 – Cubs prospect Duane Underwood delivered 6.2 shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 2.62 on the year.

NASHVILLE 4, Colorado Springs 3 – it was 4-3 after two innings and that was the final. Touted but struggling prospect Jorge Mateo had two hits and drove in two runs for Nashville.

