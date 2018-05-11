Rainiers Aim To Win Road Series Tonight

The Rainiers three-game win streak ended with an 11-3 loss in El Paso on Thursday night, dropping the Rainiers record to 3-4 so far on the 13-game road trip.

It is still 100 degree in this city, and the Rainiers still hit for some power (two home runs – three if you include yet another botched call by the umpires involving the yellow line on the outfield fence), but this one was over early.

Walks killed the Rainiers on Thursday. Tacoma pitchers walked nine batters in the first three innings, and eight of them ended up scoring. The bottom of the first inning started out: walk, walk, homer. The bottom of the third inning went: walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, grand slam. That made it 11-0.

It was a game we should all forget. Tacoma can still win a four-game series on the road with a victory tonight. After tonight’s game, the Rainiers travel to Sacramento for five games to wrap up the road trip.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma pitchers issued nine walks and eight of them scored in an 11-3 loss to El Paso on Thursday night. Dan Vogelbach and Chris Herrmann hit home runs – and Herrmann’s was a tape-measure blast to right field.

TODAY: Tacoma (16-18) at El Paso (19-16), 6:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (2-3, 3.69) at RHP Chris Huffman (2-2, 4.50)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham had his seven-game hitting streak end last night, but he walked and has reached base in 14 straight games… Taylor Motter has homered in three straight games but did not receive credit for it, because this umpiring crew is having a really tough time with the yellow line on the El Paso outfield fence. He still got a triple yesterday.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso ended a five-game losing streak last night… Brett Nicholas has two homers and five RBI in this series… Shane Peterson has gone 5-for-10 with four RBI in the series… Cory Spangenberg is 5-for-13 with seven RBI in the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: El Paso has former Rainiers reliever Jonathan Aro in the bullpen. Pitching coach Bronswell Patrick is one of the few remaining Tacoma Tigers still in the league.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

