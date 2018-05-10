Rainiers Heat Up At Hundred Degrees

Tacoma is playing its first super-hot road series of the year, with temperatures reaching the high 90s on Tuesday and cracking the 100-degree mark on Wednesday in El Paso.

Coincidentally(?), the Rainiers bats are warming up. The Rainiers have scored 18 runs on 23 hits over the first two games in El Paso, hitting four homers in the process.

After dropping the first three games of the 13-game road trip in Reno, Tacoma has won the next three and is even on the trip going into the seventh game tonight.

There have not been any significant roster or lineup changes in the last three days. The team is simply hitting better, and the bats are lifting the club to victory. We’ll see if it continues in the middle game of the road trip tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on Taylor Motter‘s two-run homer, and never gave up the lead in an 8-5 victory at El Paso. Cameron Perkins also went deep, and John Andreoli had three hits to support six strong innings from Rob Whalen. Tacoma has won three straight.

TODAY: Tacoma (16-17) at El Paso (18-16), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (1-5, 7.58) at RHP Luis Perdomo (2-1, 3.13)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in five straight, and nine of his last ten games… Gordon Beckham has a seven-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in 13 straight games… Taylor Motter has homered in back-to-back games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has lost five straight and seven of its last eight games, but the team opened the season red-hot on a 15-5 stretch… is Franmil Reyes still the hottest hitter in minor league baseball after going 0-for-3 yesterday? The 22-year-old outfielder and Triple-A rookie had his five-game homer streak end Monday, and his nine-game hitting streak during which he was 21-for-35 with eight home runs and 16 RBI ended yesterday. He’s 2-for-6 with two walks in the two games against Tacoma.

FAMILIAR FACES: El Paso has former Rainiers reliever Jonathan Aro in the bullpen. Pitching coach Bronswell Patrick is one of the few remaining Tacoma Tigers still in the league.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 6, Salt Lake 4 – Eury Perez had three hits and Chris Shaw drove in three runs as the River Cats won their fifth in a row.

RENO 6, Albuquerque 3 – former Rainier Anthony Vasquez made the start and lasted five innings, allowing two runs to improve to 3-0 for the Aces.

Fresno 14, LAS VEGAS 4 – the Grizzlies stayed on 20 hits and won the hand in Vegas. Tyler White and JD Davis had four hits each – and Davis is batting .450 in exactly 100 at-bats. Las Vegas’s pitching has been so bad that the back-up catcher has already pitched in four games. Story from Vegas.

ROUND ROCK 5, New Orleans 4 – the Baby Cakes six-game win streak ended in tragic fashion, blowing a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning on a three-run double by Hanser Alberto. Not game related, but a fun story from MiLB.com on Round Rock’s ballpark being used during the offseason as a “Walking Dead” set.

Colorado Springs 6, NASHVILLE 5 – Ji-Man Choi had two hits and a homer, but credit this one to the Sky Sox bullpen pitching 4.2 scoreless innings.

Memphis 7, OKLAHOMA CITY 2 – Redbirds starter Jack Flaherty struck out 13 batters and walked none over 6.2 innings to earn the win. Story from MiLB.com.

Iowa 4, OMAHA 2 – after starting the season 5-21, Iowa has won five in a row. Alec Mills pitched into the seventh inning to earn his first win of the year. Story from Omaha.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 12:11 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.