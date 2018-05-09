Bats Break Out In 10-6 Win

The Rainiers got the offensive breakout they have been looking for in Tuesday’s series opener at El Paso, scoring ten runs on nine hits and seven walks in a 10-6 victory over the Chihuahuas.

Gordon Beckham and Taylor Motter homered, with Beckham scoring three times. Eight of the players in the starting lineup reached base, and the one who didn’t (Dan Vogelbach) drove in the go-ahead run.

It was a much-needed outbreak for a team that had struggled to score runs recently. Tacoma scored more runs in the opening game in El Paso (10) than it did in the entire four-game series at Reno (9).

Beckham homered in the first inning, and hit another one in the third – but it was ruled a triple. His drive bounced off the batter’s eye above the center field fence, over the yellow line which indicates the top of the wall. Taking no chances and running hard all of the way, Beckham circled the bases on a triple plus a throwing error by the left fielder who retrieved the baseball.

Replay reviews clearly showed that the ball hit above the line and was a homer, but we don’t have replay review in Triple-A. The umpires huddled up and did not overturn the original call, so Beckham was credited with the triple. There was no argument from the Rainiers, who were not wronged by the decision since the same number of runs scored. Beckham received credit for a triple instead of a homer, and El Paso left fielder Shane Peterson was charged with an error on a play that should not have occurred.

—

Huge congratulations to former Rainiers pitcher James Paxton who tossed the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history on Tuesday night in Toronto.

Paxton shook off three early walks and dominated down the stretch, while also receiving some stunning defense in the field behind him.

On the Rainiers pregame show tonight we plan to speak with pitching coach Lance Painter, who has worked extensively with Paxton on his mechanics. That will air at about 5:25 (Pacific).

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tied 6-6 after eight innings, Tacoma scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take the series opener at El Paso, 10-6. Taylor Motter‘s two-out, three-run homer iced the game. Gordon Beckham was 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer, two RBI and three runs scored.

TODAY: Tacoma (15-17) at El Paso (18-15), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (3-2, 6.00) at RHP Walker Lockett (1-2, 4.91)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in eight of his last nine games… in seven games since coming off the disabled list, Gordon Beckham is 7-for-24 with two homers and nine walks. He has reached base in 12 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has lost four straight and six of its last seven games, but the team opened the season red-hot on a 15-5 stretch… Franmil Reyes is the hottest hitter in minor league baseball. The 22-year-old outfielder and Triple-A rookie had his five-game homer streak end Monday, but he has a nine-game hitting streak during which he is 21-for-35 with eight home runs and 16 RBI.

FAMILIAR FACES: El Paso has former Rainiers reliever Jonathan Aro in the bullpen. Pitching coach Bronswell Patrick is one of the few remaining Tacoma Tigers still in the league.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Albuquerque 5, RENO 1 – David Holmberg shut down Reno for six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Fresno 11, LAS VEGAS 6 – the Grizzlies banged out 18 hits, led by a 4-for-6 showing from A.J. Reed. Tony Kemp and JD Davis each had three hits. Story from Vegas.

SACRAMENTO 7, Salt Lake 1 – Casey Kelly had his best start of the year for Sacramento, going eight innings and giving up one run.

New Orleans 10, ROUND ROCK 2 – local product Adam Conley pitched well and the Baby Cakes won their sixth in a row – and they have won ten of the last 12.

Memphis 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 3 – after winning 15 straight home games to open the season, Oklahoma City has now lost two in a row. Tyler O’Neill hit one of three Memphis homers.

Iowa 8, OMAHA 4 – former Tacoma first baseman Efren Navarro homered in the I-Cubs win. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 9, NASHVILLE 3 – the Sky Sox had 13 hits, with Nate “Mork from” Orf going 3-for-4. Sky Sox infielder Mauricio Dubon is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Home teams in the PCL went 1-7 in series openers yesterday. Hmm.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 at 11:43 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.