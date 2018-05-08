Roenis Elias Saves Rainiers In Reno

Tacoma escaped Reno with a victory in the final game of the series on Monday afternoon, scoring a 3-1 victory before quickly running out of town.

Roenis Elias delivered a masterful performance in a tough pitching environment. Despite being limited to a pitch count of 70-75, Elias made it through six innings and allowed just five hits. An error with two outs led to an unearned run scoring, and it was the only smudge on his record.

Elias threw strikes, stayed ahead in the count, got weak contact, and pitched with confidence and command. It was great.

Tacoma’s bullpen was spectacular, too: Shawn Armstrong protected a one-run lead in the late innings by delivering perfect frames in the seventh and eighth innings. After Tacoma scored an insurance run in the ninth, Ryan Cook nailed down the save.

As for the offense, well… it was better. The Rainiers had eight hits and six walks to make 14 base runners, and managed to go 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position to net three runs. Not a great showing, but with Elias and the bullpen on Monday it was enough.

After the game the team flew to El Paso, where a four-game series starts tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

ROSTER MOVE: The Mariners signed right-handed reliever Tucker Healy and assigned him to Tacoma, filling the Rainiers roster at 25. No relation to Ryon, Tucker Healy was just released by the A’s out of Double-A Midland due to a roster crunch – but he pitched the last two seasons for Triple-A Nashville, including a strong 2016 campaign. Also, infielder Zach Shank was activated from the disabled list and transferred to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Tacoma (14-17) at El Paso (18-14), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

SEASONS SERIES: First of 16 meetings between the two teams.

PITCHERS: LHP Ariel Miranda (2-0, 5.03) at RHP Brett Kennedy (3-0, 2.45)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach reached base five times yesterday with two hits and three walks, and he is 5-for-7 with a homer and seven walks in the last three games… Ian Miller has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso lost three straight at Albuquerque and has dropped five of its last six games, but the team opened the season red-hot on a 15-5 stretch… Franmil Reyes is the hottest hitter in minor league baseball. The 22-year-old outfielder and Triple-A rookie had his five-game homer streak end yesterday, but he has an eight-game hitting streak during which he is 19-for-32 with eight home runs and 15 RBI.

FAMILIAR FACES: El Paso has former Rainiers reliever Jonathan Aro in the bullpen. Pitching coach Bronswell Patrick is one of the few remaining Tacoma Tigers still in the league.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners were off yesterday, so Seattle Times beat writer Ryan Divish answered questions from the fans.

James Paxton is Canada’s single-game strikeout champion.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

ALBUQUERQUE 11, El Paso 7 – the Isotopes hitters scored seven runs in the second inning, and the pitchers ended the Franmil Reyes home run streak at five games. Derrik Gibson hit an inside-the-park homer for the ‘Topes. Story from Albuquerque.

Las Vegas 10, SALT LAKE 8 – trailing 6-3, Las Vegas scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning for the win. Gold Glove infielder Luis Guillorme tripled and hit his first Triple-A home run for Vegas. Story from SLC.

Sacramento 6, FRESNO 3 – the River Cats beat Fresno for the third straight time as starting pitcher Dereck “Pudge’s Son” Rodriguez delivered six scoreless innings. Story from MiLB.com.

Iowa 6, ROUND ROCK 5 – Iowa won this game in the top of the ninth, but the story was the 2018 debut of Express reliever Tim Lincecum. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs in one inning of work. Story from MiLB.com.

New Orleans 6, OMAHA 4 (10) – with the score tied 3-3, New Orleans pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the tenth to get the win. Eric Campbell went 4-for-5 for the ‘Cakes. Story from Omaha.

Memphis 4, NASHVILLE 1 – starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon allowed just two hits over six innings, striking out eight, as the Rebirds got the win.

Colorado Springs 5, OKLAHOMA CITY 3 – the Dodgers finally lost a home game after 15 straight wins at Bricktown Ballpark. And even then, they almost won: trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the ninth, OKC scored three times before going down. Recap from Oklahoma City.

