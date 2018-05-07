Day Game Today: Rainiers Try To Escape Reno With A Win

The first leg of Tacoma’s three-city, 13-game road trip finishes up today with an 11:35 game at Reno.

Tacoma needs a win to avoid being swept by the Aces, who have completely shut down the Rainiers offense during the series. Tacoma has scored just six runs over the first three games of the series, which is being played in the launching pad known as Greater Nevada Field.

After the day game today the Rainiers fly to El Paso, Texas to start a four-game series on Friday night.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma managed just five hits in a 5-1 loss at Reno on Sunday afternoon, and the Rainiers have now lost seven of the last eight games. Cameron Perkins led the way with two of the five hits.

TODAY: Tacoma (13-17) at Reno (13-18), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 3-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Roenis Elias (0-1, 7.20) at RHP Taylor Clarke (2-4, 6.30)

HOT HITTERS: We’ll just leave this here: the Rainiers are 1-for-26 batting with runners in scoring position during this series.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Orel Brito has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 18-for-55… Michael Perez is 11-for-20 with two homers over a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno has two guys who have played for both Tacoma and Seattle: outfielder Daniel Robertson and left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Seattle lost the final game against the Angels on Sunday afternoon.

Mariners fans got to see Shohei Ohtani , Larry Stone writes.

, Larry Stone writes. El Paso’s Franmil Reyes takes the No. 1 spot on this week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospect Hot Sheet. The Rainiers are going to have to deal with him this week (if he doesn’t get called up).

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Sacramento 6, FRESNO 5 – the River Cats took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth and barely held on. Ryder Jones and Kyle Jensen homered for Sacramento.

ALBUQUERQUE 14, El Paso 12 – the Isotopes blew an 8-2 lead, trailed 12-10 at the stretch, and took the lead for good on Mike Tauchman‘s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh. Everyone homered including you, dear reader. Franmil Reyes belted another and has gone deep in five straight games (eight total homers). Game story from Albuquerque.

SALT LAKE 5, Las Vegas 3 – Chris Carter hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, increasing his season RBI total to 34. Story from SLC. MiLB.com has a feature on Las Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco.

Iowa 4, ROUND ROCK 1 – David Bote went 5-for-5 and Duane Underwood tossed a gem as Iowa improved to 6-21 on the year. Story from MiLB.com.

OKLAHOMA CITY 3, Colorado Springs 2 – Sky Sox starter Corbin Burnes struck out 13 over seven brilliant innings, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on and the Dodgers improved to 15-0 at home. Recap from Oklahoma City. Story on Burnes from MiLB.com.

NASHVILLE 8, Memphis 2 – infielder Franklin Barreto homered twice and drove in five runs for the Sounds. Story from MiLB.com.

New Orleans 5, OMAHA 2 – J.T. Riddle continued his red-hot stretch with another three-hit game, driving in a pair of runs for the ‘Cakes. Story from Omaha.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 7:56 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.