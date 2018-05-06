The sun is shining and it’s a new day in Reno. Let’s get started.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Reno’s Ildemaro Vargas lined a go-ahead two-run double to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Aces to a 7-4 win over Tacoma on Saturday night. It was a game of missed opportunities for the Rainiers, who managed to leave 14 runners on base and go 0-for-13 batting with runners in scoring position. Tacoma has lost six of the last seven games.

TODAY: Tacoma (13-16) at Reno (12-18), 1:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (2-2, 3.18) at RHP Bradin Hagens (0-0, 3.46)

It’s another bullpen day for Reno, which lost scheduled starter Braden Shipley to a call-up.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has hit safely in four straight games since coming off the disabled list; he was moved into the clean-up spot yesterday… Taylor Motter may be warming up – he’s hit safely in three straight games and is making better contact… Mike Marjama has six hits over the last three games, with four going for extra bases.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Orel Brito has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 18-for-51… Michael Perez is 11-for-20 with two homers over a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno has two guys who have played for both Tacoma and Seattle: outfielder Daniel Robertson and left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners pulled out a miracle win last night, topping the Angels 9-8 in eleven innings.

With the M’s facing Shohei Ohtani tonight, The News Tribune asked some Mariners if they could be two-way players.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

ALBUQUERQUE 4, El Paso 1 – the Isotopes pitching staff was terrific, and they held Franmil Reyes to just one solo home run. Reyes has seven homers in the last four games. Story from Albuquerque about a record crowd.

SALT LAKE 11, Las Vegas 5 – the Bees hit four homers, including two by Rymer Liriano. Story from SLC.

Sacramento 5, FRESNO 2 – tied 2-2 going to the ninth, Sacramento’s Orlando Calixte connected for a three-run homer off Fresno closer Brandon McCurry to win it.

New Orleans 13, OMAHA 2 – Tomas Telis went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead the Baby Cakes 18-hit attack. Ben Meyer pitched seven innings of two-hit ball. Story from Omaha.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Colorado Springs 1 – it was a home game, so of course the Dodgers won (14-0 at home). Rocky Gale hit a pair of solo dingers.

NASHVILLE 4, Memphis 2 – Daniel Gossitt pitched seven strong innings and struck out nine for the Sounds.

Iowa 7, ROUND ROCK 3 – David Bote hit a two-run homer for the I-Cubs.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 at 8:15 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.