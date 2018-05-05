Reno Still A Dead Spot For Rainiers

Ever since Aces Ballpark (now Greater Nevada Field) was constructed in 2009, the place has been a haunted house for the Rainiers.

It took Tacoma seven years to win its first and only series at this place, and Tacoma has an all-time record of 20-52 in the building.

The ballpark is a high-scoring environment, where the hitters need to step up and every defensive mistake gets amplified.

Yesterday’s third inning revealed that the Reno Curse lives on for the Rainiers.

In a scoreless game, Tacoma loads the bases with nobody out and gets just one run.

In the bottom half, Reno’s No. 7 and 8 batters start the inning with walks, and the No. 9 batter lays down a bunt single. This leads to four runs.

And the rout was on, the Aces winning the opening game of the series 10-1.

So much is going on in the major leagues right now. I enjoyed the sports page design in the L.A. Times today:

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was shut down by Reno starter Jake Buchanan for seven innings as the Aces cruised to a 10-1 win in the opener of the Rainiers 13-game road trip. After coasting through two innings, things fell apart quickly for Rainiers starter Rob Whalen.

TODAY: Tacoma (13-15) at Reno (11-18), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (1-4, 7.13) at RHP Albert Suarez (0-0, 6.75)

It appears to be a bullpen day for Reno, which lost scheduled starter Kris Medlen to a big league call-up.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has hit safely in three straight games since coming off the disabled list… Taylor Motter may be warming up; he’s hit safely in three straight games and is making better contact… Mike Marjama has four hits over the last two games: a single, double, triple and homer.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Orel Brito has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games, going 17-for-49… Michael Perez is a ridiculous 10-for-16 over a four-game hitting streak… Cody Decker has a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno has two guys who have played for both Tacoma and Seattle: outfielder Daniel Robertson and left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 7, ALBUQUERQUE 1 – 22-year-old El Paso outfielder Franmil Reyes hit two home runs for the third consecutive game. That is amazing. He’s hitting .311-11-30 in 28 games this season. Story from MiLB.com.

SALT LAKE 9, Las Vegas 5 – playing in his first game of the season, Dustin Ackley ripped a three-run homer for Salt Lake.

FRESNO 11, Sacramento 2 – the Grizzlies had 14 hits, three by leadoff man Tony Kemp, who really shouldn’t be playing in the minor leagues. He has an Altuve Problem.

New Orleans 8, OMAHA 4 – Marlins prospect Sandy Alcantara pitched seven innings and allowed one run to earn the win. Story from Omaha.

ROUND ROCK 4, Iowa 3 – tie game, bottom of the ninth, runners at first and second, two outs. It’s a swinging strike three! But the ball is in the dirt and gets away from the catcher, so the batter runs to first, and the catcher gets the ball and throws it away! That’s a walk-off whatever that is.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5, Colorado Springs 1 – Manny Banuelos started, pitched five shutout innings, and hit a three-run double. The Dodgers are 13-0 at home. Recap from Oklahoma City.

NASHVILLE 3, Memphis 1 – Frankie Montas had a nice start for the Sounds.

