On The Road… For A While

The Rainiers closed out the four-game homestand with a win over Albuquerque last night, staving off a sweep and ending a four-game losing streak. Now it’s time to hit the road.

Tonight the team opens a 12-day, 13-game road trip with a 6:35 pm game at Reno. It’s the Rainiers longest road trip of the season, and the team’s only three-city jaunt of the year: four games in Reno, four in El Paso, and five in Sacramento.

It’s interesting that the club has its longest trip of the year so early in the season. The Rainiers hit the road with a 13-14 record… how is it going to look after this journey? If the club can get home with a record still right around .500, I think we could call that a success. Alternately, perhaps the Rainiers will pull off what the Mariners just did and start racking up the wins on the road.

We’ll also see some new teams on this trip. Tacoma’s first 27 games have all come against just three teams: Sacramento, Fresno, and Albuquerque. Reno has been a tough division rival for Tacoma since joining the league in 2009; we’ll see how they look tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided a sweep by beating Albuquerque, 8-3. Starter Ariel Miranda had his best outing of the season, going seven innings on 92 pitches and allowing two runs. Gordon Beckham and Mike Marjama each homered to pace the Rainiers attack.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Rainiers activated pitcher Ashton Goudeau from the disabled list.

TODAY: Tacoma (13-14) at Reno (10-18), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: This is the first of 16 meetings between the two division rivals.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (3-1, 4.45) at RHP Jake Buchanan (0-2, 4.57)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in four straight, and in 12 of his last 14 games while going 19-for-50… Jayson Werth homered and singled Wednesday night for his first multi-hit game with Tacoma… Mike Marjama has four hits over the last two games: a single, double, triple and homer.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Brito grounded into a double play as a pinch-hitter last night, ending his nine-game hitting streak. Don’t dwell on it, Socrates… Michael Perez is a ridiculous 10-for-16 over a four-game hitting streak… Cody Decker has a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno has two guys who have played for both Tacoma and Seattle: outfielder Daniel Robertson and left-handed pitcher Anthony Vasquez.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 6, EL PASO 5 – Michael Perez singled in the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Original Chihuahua Cody Decker enjoyed his return to El Paso.

Sacramento 5, LAS VEGAS 3 – suddenly hot Chris Shaw ripped his eighth homer of the season for the River Cats. Story from Vegas.

Fresno 7/2, SALT LAKE 5/4 – a doubleheader split to make up for Wednesday’s rainout. Chris Carter hit his tenth homer for Salt Lake in the nightcap. Story from SLC.

Nashville 14, COLORADO SPRINGS 6 – this game was suspended due to travel curfew after eight innings. Since it was the last meeting between the two teams in the Springs, it will be finished the next time they play in Nashville – which pretty much eliminates the Sky Sox comeback possibilities.

Omaha 6, IOWA 4 – Adalberto Mondesi and Frank Schwindel homered for Omaha.

NEW ORLEANS 1, Round Rock 0 (10) – another way to end a game with the new extra innings rule: they put the winning runner at second, the first New Orleans batter bunts the ball to the third baseman, who throws it away to end the game. Story from New Orleans.

Oklahoma City 1, MEMPHIS 0 – a pitcher’s duel between Guillermo Moscoso and Dakota Hudson was decided by an unearned run that scored in the eighth inning. Recap from Memphis.

