Werth Launches First Tacoma Homer

Major league veteran Jayson Werth crushed his first home run since joining Tacoma in Wednesday night’s 12-3 loss Albuquerque.

Facing left-hander David Holmberg in the fourth inning, Werth lined a deep fly past the light tower in left field at Cheney Stadium for a solo homer. It came in his seventh game with the team.

Werth circled the bases in the same ballpark in which his stepfather Dennis Werth homered as a member of the 1978 Tacoma Yankees. The elder Werth batted .333 with 11 homers and a .444 on-base percentage in 93 games that year, helping Tacoma win a PCL championship.

It was nice to see Jayson connect last night (he also had a solid single). Hopefully this is a sign that his timing is coming around and he’ll get things going at the plate.

—

The big news today surrounds Ichiro Suzuki, who was moved from the field to the front office by the Mariners this morning.

As baseball welcomes a new member of the 3,000 Hit Club (Albert Pujols is two hits away) and a thrilling young two-way star from Japan, let’s take a moment to appreciate Ichiro. He was the most unique player I have ever seen, using dead ball era skills during a time of mammoth sluggers to be one of the most valuable players in the sport.

3,089 hits in the 18 MLB seasons

.311 career MLB batting average

ten-time all-star

ten Gold Gloves

Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in 2001

two batting titles

single-season hits record

1,278 hits in Japan

.353 average in nine NPB seasons

Incredible.

—

Tonight marks the Rainiers last home game for two weeks. The longest road trip of the season (13 games) begins Friday night in Reno, and Tacoma’s next home game isn’t until May 17. I need to start packing.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque hit lasers all around the ballpark, netting 20 hits in a 12-3 win on Wednesday night. Jayson Werth and John Andreoli homered for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVE: With the Mariners moving Ichiro to the front office, reliever Erik Goeddel and his 0.00 ERA was called up to Seattle. Yesterday the Rainiers activated outfielder John Andreoli from the disabled list.

TODAY: Albuquerque (12-15) at Tacoma (12-14), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Brett Oberholtzer (0-1, 6.75) at LHP Ariel Miranda (1-0, 6.39)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-47… Jayson Werth homered and singled last night for his first multi-hit game with Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Mike Tauchman has hit safely in ten straight games since being optioned to Albuquerque by the Rockies… Raimel Tapia is 4-for-8 with a homer in this series, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Jordan Patterson was 4-for-4 yesterday.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have added former Rainiers and Mariners utility man Shawn O’Malley, who signed with the Rockies during spring training but was injured during spring training.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 4, EL PASO 3 – a strong seven-inning start by Taylor Clarke led Reno to a road win. The Aces are getting 2017 PCL MVP Christian Walker back from the big leagues today. Recap from El Paso.

LAS VEGAS 6, Sacramento 5 – trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Las Vegas rallied for three runs and won it. Zach Borenstein had the game-winning hit. Story from Vegas.

Fresno at SALT LAKE – postponed, rain.

MEMPHIS 8, Oklahoma City 7 – the Redbirds singled them to death, using 15 singles and one double in a 16-hit attack. Tyler O’Neill was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Omaha 8, IOWA 7 (10) – Iowa’s Mark Zagunis hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, only to see Omaha win it in the tenth. Paulo Orlando hit a grand slam early in the game for Omaha.

Round Rock 4, NEW ORLEANS 2 – four Round Rock pitchers combined to strike out 14 Baby Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Nashville 1 – Nate Orf went 4-for-5 and Jacob Nottingham had a three-run homer for the Sky Sox.

