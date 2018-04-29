Rainiers Have Chance To Win Tough Road Series

Early game – noon start, and immediately afterwards the Rainiers head to the airport and fly home for the quick little four-game homestand which begins Monday evening. Let’s get right to it!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma methodically pounded out ten hits, drew five walks, hit a couple of homers, and had excellent relief pitching in a 7-3 win over Fresno on Saturday night. The series is tied, 2-2, which is quite a boon for Tacoma after dropping the first two games.

TODAY: Tacoma (12-10) at Fresno (15-8), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (3-0, 3.09) at RHP Francis Marte (0-1, 6.91)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann is 12-for-27 with a grand slam, 12 walks, and ten RBI over his last nine games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in ten straight games; I like it when he tries to bunt against the shift… Ian Miller has a five-game hitting streak… Danny Muno is 4-for-12 with four walks in the Fresno series.

OPPONENT NEWS: Tyler White has reached base safely in all 22 games he has played in this season… catcher Tim Federowicz has nine hits during a five-game hitting streak… A.J. Reed has homered in back-to-back games, giving him three on the season. He led all of the minors and won the Joe Bauman Award with 34 homers last year.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Fresno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Times has a brief recap of the Rainiers win.

The Mariners hit four homers and blasted the Cleveland Indians, 12-4. They are 6-3 on a ten-game road trip which ends today. It’s been a very positive April for the Mariners, who are now 15-11.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 10, SACRAMENTO 7 – Reno treated this road game like it was being played at Greater Nevada Launching Pad, knocking 16 hits. Catcher Michael Perez went 4-for-4 with his first homer of the season.

EL PASO 7, Salt Lake 2 – tied 2-2, El Paso scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Diego Goris hit a three-run homer during the rally. Keep an eye on 23-year-old Padres sleeper prospect Brett Kennedy, who has made five starts and has a 1.29 ERA – and all five starts have been in extreme hitter’s ballparks.

Las Vegas 7, ALBUQUERQUE 5 – PCL veteran Zach Borenstein homered and drove in three runs to lead Las Vegas to its fourth straight win. The Isotopes come to Cheney Stadium tomorrow for four games, and they have some serious pitching issues. Story from Albuquerque.

OKLAHOMA CITY 7, Iowa 1 – that makes the Dodgers an amazing 11-0 in home games this season. That should sell some season tickets, right? Rocky Gale homered and drove in two runs.

Round Rock 7, MEMPHIS 5 – Express right fielder Scott Heineman went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple, and the Round Rock bullpen pitched 5.2 shutout innings. Recap from Memphis.

New Orleans 8, NASHVILLE 6 – Marlins prospect Magneuris Sierra went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple to lead the Cakes to the win.

COLORADO SPRINGS 3, Omaha 2 – Michael Brady and Aaron Brooks handled the majority of the pitching for the Springs in a rare low-scoring game at Security Service Field.

