Heredia’s Return Helps Spark Rainiers

Tacoma played a terrific game on Friday night in Fresno, getting big contributions from several players in a tight 3-1 win.

One player who provided a lift was outfielder Guillermo Heredia, who surprisingly appeared in the starting lineup just two days after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

Leading off Wednesday’s game, Heredia was hit on the left knuckles by a pitch. He continued the at-bat (the umpire called it a foul ball and not a hit-by-pitch for reasons which are still unclear), popped up to the first baseman, and then was removed from the game.

Afterwards on Wednesday, Heredia said he had no broken bones but the hand was giving him a lot of pain. Manager Pat Listach said Heredia checked out fine but was going to need a few days off.

Well, a few in this case was one: after sitting out Thursday, Heredia was right back in there as the leadoff man on Friday night.

He opened the game by pulling a double down the left field line, starting a two-run rally which gave Tacoma a much-needed first inning lead.

All told, Heredia reached base four times: the double, a single, a walk, and once on an error. He scored a run, and he made all of the plays in center field.

It was good to have him back.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma edged Fresno, 3-1, behind a strong pitching performance. Casey Lawrence started and went five innings, Roenis Elias made his return to Tacoma with a pair of scoreless innings, and then Mike Morin and Erik Goeddel finished things up. Cameron Perkins drove in all three runs.

ROSTER MOVE: One additional roster move was made yesterday: pitcher Ashton Goudeau (ankle) was placed on the disabled list, and pitcher Tyler Jackson was brought back from Class-A Modesto.

TODAY: Tacoma (11-10) at Fresno (15-7), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 4-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Ariel Miranda (0-0, 7.04) at RHP Mike Hauschild (2-1, 4.29)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann was off yesterday; he is 11-for-23 with a grand slam, 11 walks, and nine RBI over his last eight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in nine straight games… Ian Miller has a four-game hitting streak… Danny Muno is 4-for-9 with three walks in the Fresno series.

OPPONENT NEWS: Third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis has hit safely in ten of 13 games since being optioned from Houston… Tyler White has reached base safely in all 21 games he has played in this season… catcher Tim Federowicz has nine hits during a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Fresno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners lost in Cleveland on Friday, 6-5. There is concern about Erasmo Ramirez , who says he feels fine physically but his pitches are lacking his usual speed and movement.

, who says he feels fine physically but his pitches are lacking his usual speed and movement. Edwin Diaz leads the majors in saves.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 6, Reno 4 – Steven Duggar and Chris Shaw each hit a two-run homer for the River Cats, and starting pitcher Dereck “Pudge’s Son” Rodriguez earned his first Triple-A win. Sacramento lost infielder Alen Hanson to a call-up today; he was hitting .403.

Salt Lake 7, EL PASO 5 – Chris Carter launched his ninth homer of the season, part of a three-run eighth inning which gave Salt Lake the lead. Recap from El Paso.

Las Vegas 11, ALBUQUERQUE 9 – Vegas connected for 17 hits, including four-hit performances by Gavin Cecchini and Dominic Smith. Story from Albuquerque.

Omaha 6, COLORADO SPRINGS 5 (10) – after combining to score 47 runs in the first two games of the series, things slowed down in game three. This one was tied 4-4 after nine.

Round Rock 5, MEMPHIS 4 – Cameron Rupp snapped a 4-4 tie with a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning for the Express. Memphis is getting ex-Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill back from the big leagues. Recap from Memphis.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Iowa 1 – Tyler Pill started and went four scoreless innings for the Dodgers, who improved to 10-0 at home this year. That’s right: they still haven’t lost a home game. Recap from Oklahoma City.

New Orleans 3, NASHVILLE 0 – Olympia native Adam Conley tossed six scoreless innings in his first good start of the year (he’s been learning to throw a new pitch, the slider).

