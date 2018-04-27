Werth Gets First Hit But Rainiers Fall In Fresno

Jayson Werth pulled a hard ground ball double down the third base line in the second inning on Thursday night, collecting his first Tacoma hit while starting a two-run rally for the Rainiers, but ultimately Tacoma lost 4-3.

Werth’s double was one of seven hits for Tacoma in the game. The Rainiers had trouble getting baserunners before there were two outs in an inning, and couldn’t string together enough two-out hits to really generate a rally.

Fresno has won the first two games of this five-game series, knocking the Rainiers won-loss record back to .500 at 10-10.

Tacoma has lost four of the five games played against Fresno this year, which appears to be a continuation from last season when the Rainiers went 4-12 against the Grizzlies. Oddly, Tacoma beat Fresno 13-0 in the first meeting this season, and then lost the next four against them.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Fresno’s J.D. Davis snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning with a line drive double to left-center, bringing in the go-ahead run in the Grizzlies 4-3 win over Tacoma. Ian Miller, Danny Muno, and Kirk Nieuwenhuis each had two hits for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVE: After last night’s game infielder Rey Navarro was surprisingly released by the Mariners. The move clears a space for Dan Vogelbach, who is expected to report today.

TODAY: Tacoma (10-10) at Fresno (15-6), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 4-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (1-1, 3.00) at LHP Kent Emanuel (2-0, 1.08)

Look for Roenis Elias to pitch in relief today – the coaching staff wants to get him in a game.

Immanuel Kant was a highly influential German philosopher in the 1700s. Kent Emanuel has held Socrates Brito hitless in four at-bats this season.

HOT HITTERS: it’s been slow on the offensive side for Tacoma the last two days… Chris Herrmann is 11-for-23 with a grand slam, 11 walks, and nine RBI over his last eight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in eight straight games, and he has back-to-back two-hit performances… Ian Miller has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis has hit safely in ten of 12 games since being optioned from Houston… Tyler White has reached base safely in all 20 games he has played in this season… catcher Tim Federowicz has eight hits during a four-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Fresno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Times has a brief recap of the Rainiers loss.

In the 24th game of the season the Seattle Mariners put their expected starting lineup on the field for the first time, and they went out and beat Cleveland 5-4.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 8, Reno 3 – the River Kitties hit four home runs off Reno starter Braden Shipley, who had been having a good season until, well, yesterday. Andrew Suarez was terrific for seven innings for Sacramento, striking out nine and allowing one run on three hits.

Salt Lake 6, EL PASO 5 – Salt Lake relievers Akeel Morris and Ian Krol each pitched two scoreless innings to protect a one-run lead in a tough environment. El Paso’s eight-game win streak came to an end. Recap from El Paso.

Las Vegas 6, ALBUQUERQUE 4 – Bryce Brentz – the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby champion at Cheney Stadium last summer – hit his fourth homer for Las Vegas. Story from Albuquerque.

Omaha 13, COLORADO SPRINGS 9 – the first two games of this five-game series have featured 47 runs. Frank Schwindel and Billy Burns hit three-run homers for Omaha.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Iowa 2 – the Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the game. Oklahoma City outfielder Henry Ramos has an odd superstition. Game story from Oklahoma City.

NASHVILLE 7, New Orleans 6 (10) – it was 4-4 after nine innings, and then the scoring started. Heralded A’s prospects Dustin Fowler and Franklin Barreto each had three hits.

Round Rock 6/1, MEMPHIS 1/2 – a doubleheader split at Autozone Park. Round Rock’s Andy Ibanez was 4-for-4 with three RBI in the opening game. Recap from Memphis.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 11:53 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.