Werth Joins Rainiers, Witnesses Ugly Game

Jayson Werth made his much-anticipated Tacoma Rainiers debut, starting at designated hitter and going 0-for-3 with a walk in Tacoma’s 10-0 loss at Fresno on Wednesday night.

The game was an ugly one for the Rainiers. At one point while Fresno was batting around during a dreadful six-run fifth inning, I joked on the air that Werth would be leading off the sixth inning if he still wanted to be on the team. Kidding!

Werth is still here. He’s serious about the comeback attempt.

Jayson, don’t worry. Your new team really isn’t as bad as it looked yesterday. In fact, they’re pretty good! The Rainiers are a game over .500 at 10-9. They have won six of the last nine games. Last night was the first time they have been shut out this season.

The team’s ace is on the mound tonight. Everything will be just fine.

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers lost to a parade of Fresno hits, 10-0. It wasn’t defensive problems, it wasn’t homers, and there were only four walks (although three were leadoff walks)… it was just a string of base hits by Fresno. Fourteen of them, to be exact. Today is a new day.

ROSTER MOVE: Today the Mariners announced they activated Ryon Healy from the disabled list, and optioned Dan Vogelbach to Tacoma. Vogelbach is expected to report to the Rainiers tomorrow.

TODAY: Tacoma (10-9) at Fresno (14-6), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (2-1, 2.49) at RHP Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, 5.65)

Looking forward to calling this one. Rogelio Armenteros just flows off the tongue.

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann has hit safely in four straight games, and he is 11-for-20 with a grand slam, 11 walks, and nine RBI over his last seven games… Cameron Perkins went 0-for-3 last night, just his fourth hitless game of the season… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has reached base in seven straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis has hit safely in nine of 11 games since being optioned from Houston… Drew Ferguson has gone 8-for-16 in his last four games, and he has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games… Tyler White has reached base safely in all 19 games he has played in this season… catcher Tim Federowicz has eight hits during a four-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Fresno roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Tacoma outfielder Guillermo Heredia was removed from last night’s game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the first inning. After the game, Heredia said that nothing was broken but there was a lot of pain. Manager Pat Listach said the pitch hit Heredia on the knuckle and he’s going to be out for a few days.

was removed from last night’s game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the first inning. After the game, Heredia said that nothing was broken but there was a lot of pain. Manager said the pitch hit Heredia on the knuckle and he’s going to be out for a few days. The Mariners got out of Chicago with a series win over the White Sox. Mike Zunino hit a go-ahead homer in the 4-3 win yesterday. The M’s are 4-2 on the ten-game road trip, but have to face Cleveland in the final four games.

hit a go-ahead homer in the 4-3 win yesterday. The M’s are 4-2 on the ten-game road trip, but have to face Cleveland in the final four games. The Mariners bullpen has been terrific on the road trip.

Lookout Landing has one of its informative State of the Farm reports up today.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 5, Reno 3 – Tyler Beede earned the win for the River Cats, allowing one earned run while pitching into the seventh inning. Alen Hanson had two hits and a homer, he’s batting .429.

EL PASO 6, Salt Lake 4 – that’s eight straight wins for the Chihuahuas. Diego Goris had two hits and two RBI. Recap from El Paso.

Las Vegas 7, ALBUQUERQUE 0 – the Las Vegas pitching woes were temporarily silenced by a gem from P.J. Conlon, who combined with two relievers on a nine-hit shutout. The Vegas paper has the story on Conlon, and the Albuquerque paper has a feature on South African utilityman Anthony Phillips.

NASHVILLE 4, New Orleans 2 – lefty Brett Anderson continued his comeback bid with another strong start, working six innings and allowing two runs.

OKLAHOMA CITY 6, Iowa 3 – infielder Breyvic Valera went 4-for-4 for the Dodgers. Former Rainiers lefty Brian Moran appeared in the box score, tossing a scoreless inning for Oklahoma City. OKC has not lost a home game.

COLORADO SPRINGS 13, Omaha 12 – this game was 10-10 in the fourth inning. Welcome to Colorado Springs! Kyle Wren led a host of big performances, going 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI.

Round Rock at MEMPHIS – postponed, inclement weather.

