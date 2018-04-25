New-Look Rainiers Open Series At Fresno Tonight

We’re back in action tonight after the first day off of the 2018 season on Tuesday. The boys got a beautiful day in the Pacific Northwest to explore the area.

Then we all woke up before dawn today to catch the 4:45 AM bus from Cheney Stadium, rode up to the airport, flew to Fresno, took another bus to the hotel, waited around in the lobby for the rooms to be ready (it didn’t take too long), snuck in a brief nap, and now it’s time to walk to the ballpark.

A lot of Rainiers news happened on the off day. Fortunately, being the PCL veteran that I am, I spent a few hours working on the off day because I knew today would be a tough travel day. Did you know Jayson Werth originally signed as a catcher? Nope, me niether.

We’ve exchanged some players, picking up a World Series champion while losing a local guy. The M’s brought back an old friend. And the Rainiers open a five-game series against first place Fresno tonight.

Details below.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The entire league was off on Tuesday. On Monday the Rainiers rode another strong pitching performance from Rob Whalen to a 4-1 victory over Sacramento. Ian Miller and Zach Vincej hit solo homers, and Mike Marjama had a two-run single. Tacoma went 5-2 on the homestand.

ROSTER MOVE: Prior to Monday’s game, infielder Gordon Beckham was placed on the disabled list with abdominal soreness, and outfielder Guillermo Heredia was activated. After the game a lot happened: RHP Josh Smith and infielder Matt Hague were released, and it was announced that LHP Roenis Elias and outfielder Jayson Werth would join the team today.

TODAY: Tacoma (10-8) at Fresno (13-6), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Max Povse (1-2, 6.08) at RHP Cy Sneed (1-0, 2.45)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann went 9-for-16 with a grand slam, nine walks, and nine RBI on the homestand… Cameron Perkins has gone 21-for-44 over his last ten games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has scored a run in six straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: When Tacoma visited Fresno April 10-12, the Rainiers won the first game and lost the next two. That sent Fresno off on a streak: the Grizzlies won seven straight and ten of 11 games, but have finally lost their last two at Reno… the streak coincided with the arrival of third baseman J.D. Davis from Houston; he’s been hot at the plate… Drew Ferguson has been a great table setter, hitting safely in 14 of his last 15 games… Tyler White has reached base safely in all 18 games he has played in this season.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers or local players on the Fresno roster as far as I can tell.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL – everyone was off yesterday, but a couple of items from Monday’s games:

Memphis starter Austin Gomber tied a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in a 3-0 win at Iowa. Gomber pitched eight innings and threw 112 pitches. You don’t see box scores like this too often. It’s the most strikeouts by a PCL pitcher since Dallas Braden of Sacramento fanned 17 in one game in 2007.

Fresno takes a two-game losing streak into tonight’s game because of a 3-2 loss at Reno on Monday. The Grizzlies received six shutout innings from Trent Thornton and took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth – only to give up three runs and lose. Thornton struck out eight straight Reno batters during his start, tying the PCL record.

