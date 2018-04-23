Homestand Finishes With Day Game Today

Early game today! Come join us for lunch. We have an 11:35 AM first pitch in the final game of the homestand.

Tacoma is 4-2 on the homestand, so that’s a win regardless of today’s outcome. The three-game series against Sacramento is tied, 1-1, so let’s see if Tacoma can take that.

After today’s game there is the first scheduled off day of the season on Tuesday (note: there are no blog updates on off days!) and then Tacoma goes back to Fresno for a five-game series, Wednesday through Sunday. Look for a fresh post on Wednesday afternoon.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma scored six runs in the first inning and took down Sacramento, 12-5. Leadoff man Ian Miller had two hits in the first inning – that’s always a sign that it’s going to be a good day. Oddly, the two teams combined for more walks (18) than hits (17) or runs (17).

ROSTER MOVE: Prior to yesterday’s game the Rainiers placed outfielder John Andreoli on the seven-day disabled list with a dislocated finger, and added outfielder Sebastian Ojeda from extended spring training.

TODAY: Sacramento (7-10) at Tacoma (9-8), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 5-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Herb (1-0, 5.65) at RHP Rob Whalen (2-0, 3.78)

Whalen has had an encouraging last two starts, throwing very well. Let’s see if he can keep it going.

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann is 8-for-14 with a grand slam, seven walks, and nine RBI on this homestand… Cameron Perkins has gone 19-for-40 over his last nine games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has scored a run in six straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Alan Hanson has been on a torrid stretch, going 16-for-32 during an eight-game hitting streak… Steven Duggar has a seven-game hitting streak… Chase d’Arnaud has reached base in nine straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SALT LAKE 11, Albuquerque 9 – wild start and finish here. Trailing 8-5, Albuquerque scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-8 lead… only to give up tying and game-winning homers in the bottom of the ninth. Chris Carter hit the walk-off bomb. The game also featured a HBP battle and numerous ejections in the second inning. Story from SLC.

El Paso 9, LAS VEGAS 6 – Brett Nicholas continued his hot start, launching a homer and driving in three runs. He’s hitting .386 with six homers and 20 RBI for the Chihuahuas. Story from Vegas.

RENO 9, Fresno 4 – the Grizzlies lost for just the second time in the last 12 games. Ex-Rainiers catcher Marcus Littlewood started at second base for Reno and went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Recap from Reno.

OMAHA 4, Nashville 1 – longtime major league Clay Buccholz made his first start for Omaha and pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run and earning the win. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 6, ROUND ROCK 5 (10) – it was 2-2 after nine innings and then lots of runs scored in the tenth, with the Sky Sox holding on.

Memphis 8, IOWA 6 (12) – the new extra innings rules can result in this: 4-4 after nine innings, each team scored one run in the tenth and eleventh innings before Memphis managed two runs in the 12th. Iowa has a guy throwing 100 mph in the bullpen.

Oklahoma City at NEW ORLEANS – postponed, rain.

