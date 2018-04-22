Throwback Weekend Part Two: The Twins

Today at Cheney Stadium we are throwing it back to the Tacoma Twins of 1972-1977. First 1,000 fans through the gates get the free hat. Jerseys available for bid online at www.RainiersAuctions.com. See you out there!

YESTERDAY: Sacramento built a 7-0 lead and held on for an 8-4 win over Tacoma in the series opener on Saturday evening. Tacoma made some fielding mistakes, including two errors, and had some bad luck while Sacramento built the lead. Cameron Perkins continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-5 performance.

ROSTER MOVE: In a startling move, the Mariners activated Erasmo Ramirez from the disabled list and optioned outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Tacoma. Heredia won’t be here today, as he is in Texas with the M’s.

TODAY: Sacramento (7-9) at Tacoma (8-8), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Francisco Giants.

SEASONS SERIES: Sacramento leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Kelly (1-1, 7.11) at LHP Ariel Miranda (0-0, 6.75)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Herrmann is 8-for-14 with a grand slam, seven walks, and nine RBI on this homestand… Cameron Perkins has gone 18-for-36 over his last eight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has scored a run in five straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Alan Hanson has been on a torrid stretch, going 16-for-32 during an eight-game hitting streak… Steven Duggar went 3-for-5 last night and has a six-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sacramento manager Dave Brundage was Tacoma’s manager in 2006, and pitcher Chris Heston spent part of the 2017 season with the Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Sports 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson will join me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners won a wild one in Texas on Saturday night, 9-7.

Reliever Juan Nicasio is battling a “stiff shoulder.”

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 7, RENO 2 – Tony Kemp had three hits and three RBI as Fresno won for the tenth time in 11 games. Reno has lost nine in a row.

SALT LAKE 8, Albuquerque 6 – old friend Jabari Blash homered twice, including the go-ahead shot, as Salt Lake overcame Albuquerque’s six-run third inning. Story from SLC.

El Paso 13, LAS VEGAS 4 – a close game until El Paso scored seven runs in the top of the ninth. Chihuahuas starter Walker Lockett pitched six solid innings and hit a three-run homer. Story from Vegas.

Memphis 8, IOWA 4 – Memphis had a dozen hits, including a pair of doubles from Triple-A rookie Max Schrock.

OMAHA 6, Nashville 2 – now this is how you rehabilitate: catcher Salvador Perez had three hits with a double and a homer in Omaha’s win. Story from Omaha.

ROUND ROCK 6, Colorado Springs 1 – the score was tied 1-1 at the stretch before Round Rock put together a five-run seventh, featuring a three-run homer by Jose Cardona. The game featured a fog delay. Recap from Austin.

NEW ORLEANS 2, Oklahoma City 0 – Zac Gallen and three relievers combined on a six-hit shutout. Story from New Orleans.

